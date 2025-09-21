Florida State HC Supports Tony White's Interest in UCLA Gig
Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell didn't mince words when asked about defensive coordinator Tony White's reported interest in going for UCLA's head coaching vacancy.
In fact, he encouraged it. During a media availability after news broke that the Bruins relieved DeShaun Foster of his duties -- and that White was a prime candidate -- Norvell voiced his support.
“When it comes to staff advancement and guys with potential opportunities as well as when those opportunities then become decisions that they need to make,” Norvell said. “I mean, I’m here to support them. I’m not, have never been, a head coach that tries to talk down, any other things that are out there for guys. I want them to do the absolute best job that they can do in our time that we get to be together. They’ve got a responsibility to the place and a responsibility to the players, but still have a responsibility to themselves. I want coaches that desire for all. Same thing that I want for our players.
“Part of with guys coming here, I want to be a part of their growth. I want to be a part of their improvement, enjoyment of what this profession is and how we get to do it. So, I’m here to support all of our staff in that. And when you do a good job, there is always going to be — your name will be out there. There’s going to be rumors of what’s this, what’s that.”
Ira Gorawara, college sports reporter for The Athletic, reported White's presumed interest in giving the job another go.
"Tony White, former Bruin and current defensive coordinator at Florida State, briefly hopped on Sunday's call w/ UCLA alumni and Martin Jarmond," Gorawara said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Said a former player on the call: '(White) wants to be the next coach. He didn't say that, but ... you could just tell by his energy.'"
White was in the running for the coaching vacancy before Foster got the job two years ago. He is expected to give it another go this time around.
Since the coaching change, fans have long wished the program had opted with White instead of Foster. Along with his strong ties to Southern California, White provides more coordinator experience than Foster ever had (which was zero).
