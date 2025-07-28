All Bruins

How Off-Campus Camp Could Help Bruins This Fall

UCLA is holding fall camp off campus as renovations to Wasserman Facility continue.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Take it from UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, a former Bruins and Carolina Panthers running back, practicing off-site brings a team closer together.

That's exactly what the second-year coach's sentiment is as his program prepares to start fall camp away from the Wasserman Facility amid the installation of a grass field. UCLA will spend 15 days in Costa Mesa before returning to Westwood to conclude preseason camp.

At last week's Big Ten Media Days, Foster detailed the importance of taking a team to an unfamiliar place to come together even closer.

"After playing in the NFL, I loved the way that we came together during training camp," Foster said. "Being with coach [Jim] Mora, and him doing that also, it resonated with me like, 'yeah, this is what we need to do.' So, I wanted to get back to that.

"Last season, we weren't able to practice off-site, but I had them stay off-site, just so they could eat dinner, lunches and everything together. And now, since we can all be in Costa Mesa together, I think it's just a good thing for this team to grow. Especially with so many new people. With this new era of football, [it's] 50 percent, so, you've got to find a way to get them to come together, and this is the perfect opportunity."

Training Camp Details

Reports indicated that Wasserman Field may not be completed by the time UCLA returns from Costa Mesa. In that event, regarding whether or not the Bruins would have to find another field, Foster said, "It just depends. I haven't heard that it's not going to be ready yet."

Foster announced in a media session in May that they will be installing new grass onto the practice field and that it will be ready before the season starts.

UCL
Nov 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view of Pauley Pavilion and Spaulding field and the Wasserman Football Center during a press conference regarding arrest of UCLA Bruins basketball players Jalen Hill, LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley (not pictured) in China for shoplifting. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s time to upgrade,” Foster said. “We’re going to have grass out here. That’ll be done when we come back from training camp. We have turf; we need grass. We play on grass. I don’t like [practicing] on surfaces that we’re not playing on that week.”

This is one of many instances in which Foster's NFL experience comes into play. It's an impactful tool he utilizes at every facet of his coaching style. Bruins training camp starts July 30, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and stay up to date on everything happening in and out of the camp for the next month!

Please let us know your thoughts on UCLA holding camp off-site when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.