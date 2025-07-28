How Off-Campus Camp Could Help Bruins This Fall
Take it from UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, a former Bruins and Carolina Panthers running back, practicing off-site brings a team closer together.
That's exactly what the second-year coach's sentiment is as his program prepares to start fall camp away from the Wasserman Facility amid the installation of a grass field. UCLA will spend 15 days in Costa Mesa before returning to Westwood to conclude preseason camp.
At last week's Big Ten Media Days, Foster detailed the importance of taking a team to an unfamiliar place to come together even closer.
"After playing in the NFL, I loved the way that we came together during training camp," Foster said. "Being with coach [Jim] Mora, and him doing that also, it resonated with me like, 'yeah, this is what we need to do.' So, I wanted to get back to that.
"Last season, we weren't able to practice off-site, but I had them stay off-site, just so they could eat dinner, lunches and everything together. And now, since we can all be in Costa Mesa together, I think it's just a good thing for this team to grow. Especially with so many new people. With this new era of football, [it's] 50 percent, so, you've got to find a way to get them to come together, and this is the perfect opportunity."
Training Camp Details
Reports indicated that Wasserman Field may not be completed by the time UCLA returns from Costa Mesa. In that event, regarding whether or not the Bruins would have to find another field, Foster said, "It just depends. I haven't heard that it's not going to be ready yet."
Foster announced in a media session in May that they will be installing new grass onto the practice field and that it will be ready before the season starts.
“It’s time to upgrade,” Foster said. “We’re going to have grass out here. That’ll be done when we come back from training camp. We have turf; we need grass. We play on grass. I don’t like [practicing] on surfaces that we’re not playing on that week.”
This is one of many instances in which Foster's NFL experience comes into play. It's an impactful tool he utilizes at every facet of his coaching style. Bruins training camp starts July 30, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and stay up to date on everything happening in and out of the camp for the next month!
