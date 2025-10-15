Skipper Shares UCLA Transfer, Redshirt Updates After 30-Day Window
It has officially been a month since the UCLA Bruins dismissed second-year coach DeShaun Foster, meaning the 30-day window Bruins players were afforded to decide whether to enter the transfer portal or redshirt the season has officially closed.
In those 30 days, interim head coach Tim Skipper completely turned UCLA around, leading the program to stunning victories over Penn State and Michigan State.
During Monday's media availability, the day before the window closed, Skipper gave updates on whether or not any players decided to transfer or redshirt.
- "When I first took over, it was like every time I talked to [the media], everybody was asking me about who's redshirting and who's going to the portal," Skipper said in response to what his biggest challenges have been. "That was the theme. That was the number one question, and we've been able to keep the team intact.
- "That's an everyday thing; I think we've shown them that we can make it a good environment here, even though we have all this change and stuff. Just stick with us, and we're going to be alright. I think that keeping a team intact has been probably the biggest [challenge]. It wasn't like I had a lot of guys coming to talk to me about it. It's just the fact that it was available to do."
The Bruins may have lost most of their 2026 recruiting class, but any current player who opted to leave early would've missed out on being one of the hottest teams in the nation.
Tim Skipper’s UCLA Message: 'Don't Get Bored With Success'
Following their stunning win over Penn State two weeks ago, Tim Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against Michigan State this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.
Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."
- "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
- "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.
