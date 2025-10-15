All Bruins

Skipper Shares UCLA Transfer, Redshirt Updates After 30-Day Window

The Bruins' interim head coach shared key roster updates following UCLA's 30-day coach-firing transfer window closure.

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has officially been a month since the UCLA Bruins dismissed second-year coach DeShaun Foster, meaning the 30-day window Bruins players were afforded to decide whether to enter the transfer portal or redshirt the season has officially closed.

In those 30 days, interim head coach Tim Skipper completely turned UCLA around, leading the program to stunning victories over Penn State and Michigan State.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster following the loss against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, the day before the window closed, Skipper gave updates on whether or not any players decided to transfer or redshirt.

  • "When I first took over, it was like every time I talked to [the media], everybody was asking me about who's redshirting and who's going to the portal," Skipper said in response to what his biggest challenges have been. "That was the theme. That was the number one question, and we've been able to keep the team intact.
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
  • "That's an everyday thing; I think we've shown them that we can make it a good environment here, even though we have all this change and stuff. Just stick with us, and we're going to be alright. I think that keeping a team intact has been probably the biggest [challenge]. It wasn't like I had a lot of guys coming to talk to me about it. It's just the fact that it was available to do."

The Bruins may have lost most of their 2026 recruiting class, but any current player who opted to leave early would've missed out on being one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tim Skipper’s UCLA Message: 'Don't Get Bored With Success'

Following their stunning win over Penn State two weeks ago, Tim Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"

The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against Michigan State this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.

ucl
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."

  • "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
Oct 11, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."

It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) leads an offensive huddle in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.