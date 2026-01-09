UCLA Adds Ivy League Lineman to Transfer Portal Class
Through the first week of the 2026 college football transfer portal window, few teams have been as active as UCLA. The Bruins are making progress with several of their top targets and have already secured commitments from 17 prospects.
One of UCLA’s most recent portal additions is a Harvard transfer offensive lineman who has a real chance to come in and start right away for the Bruins in 2026.
Harvard Offensive Lineman Transfer Commits to UCLA
On Jan. 8, 247Sports’ Brian Dohn reported on X that Derek Osman, a transfer offensive lineman from Harvard, had committed to UCLA. Osman will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Bruins, and his commitment comes on the heels of an official visit to Westwood.
Osman is originally from the West Coast, growing up in Mercer Island, Washington, but he played his high school ball at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut. He was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class and received offers from FBS programs, but he ultimately committed to and signed with Harvard.
He spent the last four seasons with the Crimson, and after not seeing the field as a true freshman, he appeared in ten games during the 2023 season. He was named a starter ahead of his junior season in 2024 and performed well, earning Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League First Team honors heading into 2025.
In total, Osman has started 21 games across his college football career, and while he hasn’t played at the Power Four level, there’s a strong chance he’ll be an impact player for UCLA next season.
In 2026, UCLA will be without Garrett DiGiorgio and Courtland Ford, who started at offensive tackle for the team in 2025, as both have exhausted their eligibility. That should open the door for Osman to at least compete for a starting job next season.
Osman was a much-needed addition to the Bruins' portal class. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 1,491 overall player in the portal, and the No. 105 offensive tackle.
It’s hard to project exactly how Osman will perform as an FBS starter, given that he’s only ever played in the Ivy League. Still, he’s a veteran with plenty of experience, and at 6’4” and 305 pounds, he has the frame to hold his own against Big Ten defensive linemen.
Building through the trenches has been a priority for Chesney and his staff during the portal so far, and Osman will likely play a key role on the Burins' offensive line in 2026.
