Two Factors That Can Help UCLA Women's Basketball Succeed in March

After winning the Big Ten women's basketball regular-season championship, No. 2 UCLA is out to accomplish more in the postseason. It's continued its winning ways through the conference tournament and cemented a spot in Sunday's championship game.

The Bruins have made easy work of the Big Ten this year, winning 20 conference games in a row, including the ongoing tournament. They have aspirations of taking home a national title as well, leaning on a deep and experienced group to keep the magical season going.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND BRUINS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jRac83z1if — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 7, 2026

"This team is really special," senior center and Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts told the media after Saturday's 72-62 semifinal win over Ohio State. "This group of girls that we have together is not normal."

"To be in these type of game, you're going to need every single person. I'm proud of how everyone had the confidence to step up and so what was needed when we needed them. It just speaks to the depth of our team."

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) dribbles against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Depth and Experience Can Steer UCLA Through March

UCLA needed contributions from everyone to get past the Buckeyes, but it was no sweat, and there was no stressing about it, just a simple, calm demeanor -- representative of a team that knows how to push back. Where teams of a lesser experience level may have folded, the Bruins once again displayed the ability to control the game, no matter the circumstances.



"We have a veteran group," point guard Kiki Rice added. "So in those moments where maybe they just went on a run, or it seems like it's a key possession, we just have a ton of confidence in each other to make the right play, to knock down a shot, and to get the look we want to get."



UCLA Oozing With Experience

There's no doubt this UCLA team is a veteran group. Eight of the 12 players on the roster are either seniors or graduate students, and nine have at least three years of experience in college basketball. That's a team makeup that can fuel a deep run in March, where experience can atone for mistakes or even make a team more comfortable in a hostile environment.



Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts to a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UCLA has embraced that and thrives on executing in the tough spots, like it did when closing out Ohio State on Saturday.

"For us, it was just about taking care of the ball and being able to get what we want," Rice said. "I think we have a veteran presence, so we're fine in those moments where teams go on a run. We're always pretty calm."

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past Long Beach State Beach forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Impactful Rookies

A veteran presence is one significant factor in March. Depth is another factor that can help teams go far, and UCLA also has plenty of that. It's easy to see when looking at the experience, but UCLA plays up to nine players on a given night, including two freshmen as part of the normal rotation.

Those freshmen have been impactful as well, adding even more options to the Bruins' arsenal.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds and UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close shake hands after the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Lots of coaches like to say you have six starters or you have seven starters," head coach Cori Close said. "I think, if you asked another coach, they would say the same about us. When you have such a deep team that can make high-level contributions... they can impact a game in so many ways that it increases your margin for error."

That impact definitely makes a difference in the conference and NCAA Tournaments. There are countless examples of players who had to step into the lineup to fill voids left by a starter, and sometimes, those teams were even better for it, or at least kept things moving at a similar pace

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) shoots past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Chance Gray (2) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

And in March, games can come down to the little details and big moments, which is part of what sports fans enjoy about college basketball at this time of year. What better way to be equipped for those situations than to have the experience and depth of players who have been through it?

"There's going to be a lot of different moments, and when you have as many people that are as skilled as we do, you may not know who it's going to be, but as long as no one cares about the 'who,' I like the fact that it could be someone different every night," Close added. "Every game is going to force you to adjust. ... I think I have the players to adjust, and it's sort of pick your poison."



Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) rebounds in front of Purdue Boilermakers guard Nya Smith (3) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images