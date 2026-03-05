UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Taking a Look at UCLA's Postseason Outlook

With tournament season now in full swing, it is time to break down UCLA’s projected postseason outlook.

In today’s episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we will examine UCLA’s potential opponents during its quest to reach the Final Four. We will also take a deeper look at why the Bruins’ path through the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament might be easier than many people expect.

Watch Today's Episode Below

For starters, UCLA has been dominant all season. The Bruins sit at 28-1 overall and finished conference play undefeated at 18-0. They accomplished this while rarely being challenged, with only three games decided by single digits.

The only team to truly give UCLA trouble this season was Texas, which handed the Bruins their lone loss back in November. UCLA also had a close call against Michigan, narrowly winning that matchup 69-66. Still, the Bruins have shown no signs of slowing down as the postseason begins.

Postseason Outlook

UCLA's Lauren Betts, left, celebrates with Kiki Rice after Rice's 3-pointer against Michigan State during the third quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of their regular-season success, UCLA earned a double bye in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament. That means the Bruins will begin play in the quarterfinals against the winner of Washington versus USC. UCLA recently convincingly defeated both teams.

On Feb. 19, the Bruins beat Washington 82-67 . In their final regular-season game, they defeated USC 73-50. In the teams’ first meeting earlier in the season, UCLA dominated USC with an 80-46 victory. Based on those results, the Bruins’ chances of advancing appear strong.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If UCLA moves on to the semifinals, the most likely opponent could be Minnesota. The Golden Gophers must first defeat Ohio State, assuming the Buckeyes advance past Indiana. Earlier this season, UCLA beat Minnesota 76-58, another sign that the Bruins match up well with potential tournament opponents.

Among the teams in the field, Michigan may pose the most intriguing challenge. The Wolverines kept their earlier matchup with UCLA close, losing by just three points. That performance suggests Michigan could push for a rematch later in the bracket.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) and guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) box out Iowa Hawkeyes center Layla Hays (12) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The NCAA tournament bracket has not been finalized yet, but UCLA is widely projected as a No. 1 seed in the Sacramento region. The only other No. 1 seed on that side of the bracket could be South Carolina, a program that has been just as dominant this season.

If UCLA continues to play at the level it has shown all year, a Final Four appearance is well within reach. However, if the Bruins cannot get past a powerhouse like South Carolina, the season could still fall short of expectations.