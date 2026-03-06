The 3 Bruins Who Hold the Keys to the Semifinals

UCLA has one of the most dominant cores in all of college basketball, and this matchup presents an opportunity to show it.

The Bruins boast one of the most talented rosters in the country. However, three players in particular will be key against Washington. If they perform at a high level, UCLA should have little trouble advancing. Even if they struggle, the Bruins have the depth to compensate — but these players remain the backbone of the team.

Gabriela Jaquez | G

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) beats Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30) to a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez has been one of UCLA’s most efficient scorers when she is aggressive offensively. The only factor that has occasionally limited her production is her shot volume, something that is not entirely within her control, given UCLA’s balanced offense. Jaquez must reach the 20-point mark in this game.

Her ability to contribute across the floor makes her one of UCLA’s most versatile players. Between her efficient scoring and strong defensive presence, Jaquez has developed into one of the Bruins’ most valuable contributors. Still, she has room to grow as UCLA prepares for the intensity of the NCAA Tournament.

Lauren Betts | C

UCLA's Lauren Betts, center, shoots between Michigan State's Ines Sotelo, left, and Grace VanSlooten during the first quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lauren Betts was dominant in UCLA’s previous matchup against Washington in February. In that game, she scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting while adding eight rebounds and two blocks. That performance played a major role in UCLA’s 82–67 victory.

If Betts can once again control the paint and set the tone early, UCLA could walk away from this game comfortably. However, limiting turnovers will be important. In the first meeting, she committed three turnovers, an issue that has occasionally affected the Bruins as a team.

Charlisse Leger-Walker | G

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker may not always receive the same level of attention, but her impact cannot be overlooked. This season, she is averaging nine points, 4.2 rebounds, and a team-high 5.6 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Her ability to facilitate makes UCLA dangerous.

If Leger-Walker can control the pace and distribute the ball efficiently, UCLA’s offense should be able to generate consistent scoring opportunities. Her ability to find open teammates makes her extremely valuable to the Bruins’ system. However, like Betts, she will also need to limit turnovers, as she currently averages 2.3 per game.

Ultimately, the performances of these players will go a long way in determining how smoothly UCLA moves through this matchup. If they struggle, UCLA still has the depth to compensate. But if all three deliver strong performances, the Bruins could make a powerful statement heading into the next stage of the tournament.