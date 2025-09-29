UCLA Sees Surprising Shift in Updated ESPN FPI

All Bruins

Despite the Week 5 loss and a grim outlook on the season, ESPN still pegs UCLA as a better team than many others.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite yet another uninspired loss in Week 5, and what plenty of fans think about the UCLA Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten), ESPN still has the Bruins ranked above a plethora of solid teams in the nation, according to the updated Football Power Index.

Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern was another brutal display of UCLA football. And yet, the Bruins rose three spots in ESPN's updated FPI to No. 90 in the nation.

This ranking, of course, places them above teams that already have wins, but also has the Bruins ranked above Group of Five teams that have a great trajectory on the season, like Western Kentucky (ranked 96th at 4-1) and Hawai'i (ranked 101st at 4-2).

Yes, UCLA isn't playing in Conference USA. The Bruins are in the Big Ten, which is why this ranking presents as surprising. It's important to remember that UCLA is underperforming for Power Four standards.

Some Takeaways From UCLA's Loss to Northwestern

UCLA's Defense Trampled

Northwestern running backs may as well have been lathered in grease the way the Bruins' defensive trenches couldn't stop them.

The Wildcats would often go 5-10 yards on a handoff untouched, which turned into easy yardage on every drive.

This has been a common pain point for UCLA all season. The Bruins simply can't stop the run, and it's only going to get worse the rest of the season as they line up against much more talented backfields.

How Much Blame Does Iamaleava Deserve?

UCLA's offense has been one of the toughest watches all season, and part of it is because Nico Iamaleava has simply underperformed. But how much of it is really his fault?

For starters, the star quarterback can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives.

UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.

He doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.

0-12 Odds Are Growing

Northwestern was not only a great opportunity to start the Tim Skipper era, but it was also a must-win (yes, I know every game is a must-win).

The Wildcats are arguably UCLA's easiest Big Ten Conference opponent this season. A loss puts the Bruins' odds of finishing the season 0-12 much higher.

Starting with hosting Penn State in the Rose Bowl next week, UCLA has a gauntlet of a schedule, where Maryland is its easiest opponent on paper. The lows can get drastically low by the time late November comes around.

