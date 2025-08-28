CFB Coaches Share Intel on UCLA's Week 1 Opposing QB
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins may be familiar with their Week 1 opponents and former Pac-12 foes, the Utah Utes, but they aren't familiar with Utah's transfer quarterback, Devon Dampier.
Bruins fans might also not be familiar with the former New Mexico signal-caller. Luckily enough, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg got anonymous college football coaches around the league to give their thoughts on the country's top quarterbacks, including Dampier.
Here's what they had to say:
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Head Coach
"Having him here in spring was huge for us. He was like another coach on the field because obviously he knows Jason's offense inside and out. So being able to install a new offense with a new coordinator, with a quarterback who knows it, that's a big advantage for us. He's been a huge help for his teammates."
Big 12 Defensive Coordinator
"With a running quarterback, you've got to stay healthy."
Another Big 12 Coach
"He's going to see a different kind of athlete in the Big 12, and he was used to in the Mountain West. It's hard to stay healthy when you're playing like that."
What Rittenberg Had To Say
"The Big 12 is heavy on returning starters, but the most intriguing quarterback transfer in the league arrives at Utah, where quarterback play cratered the past two seasons largely because of Cam Rising's injuries. Utah went the package-deal route to repair the offense, plucking both Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico, where they averaged 6.9 yards per play and finished No. 24 nationally in scoring on a shaky team.
"Dampier earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2024 after finishing second in the league in passing yards (3,934) and third in rushing yards (1,116), while leading the league in yards per carry (7.5) and finishing second -- behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty -- with 19 rushing touchdowns. Although Rising had some mobility when healthy, Dampier will bring a dramatically different element to the offense."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.