UCLA Bruins vs Arizona Wildcats Game Preview
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests. Up next is their first ranked matchup with the surging No. 5 Arizona Wildcats.
A six-point win over Eastern Washington preceded an 11-point win over Pepperdine. Then the Bruins handled West Georgia (a team playing its 34th Division 1 game as a program), 83-62, without star point guard Donovan Dent.
The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Scouting Report: Arizona
The Wildcats have already had a statement win early this year, defeated No. 3 Florida in their season-opener, and cruised past the Lumberjacks, 84-49, on Wednesday. Here were the notable performers:
- Dwayne Aristode: 18 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 6-9 3PT - off the bench
- Motiejus Krivas: 12 pts, 7 reb, 4 blk, 5 oreb
- Koa Peat: 10 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast
The Bruins and Wildcats are matching up for the 95th time the historic series that dates back to 1923. The last matchup took place around the same time last season, on Dec. 14, 2024, where UCLA came out with a 57-54 win in Phoenix. Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 17 points in the win.
UCLA has won seven of the last 13 matchups and holds an all-time record of 64-50 over the Wildcats. The Bruins are playing their second game in the Intuit Dome's history. They defeated Gonzaga in the arena last season.
How To Watch
What: (15) UCLA Bruins vs. (5) Arizona Wildcats
When: Friday, Nov. 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)
TV: Peacock
TV Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Elise Woodward (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA Impact Players
1. Donovan Dent, PG
This one is a given. Dent is the sole reason UCLA's ceiling is so high this year.
The star transfer point guard was precautionarily held out of last game with a muscle strain, but coach Mick Cronin said he'll be good to go against Arizona.
Dent is the table setter for UCLA's offense and and brings a steady, competitive presence on defense. Against Arizona's staunch frontcourt, Dent will be integral in assuring the Bruins' offense is potent all game.
2. Xavier Booker, C
Booker was UCLA's second-biggest transfer acquisition but has been equally as important to the Bruins' success early this season.
His paint presence is what he's known for, posting five blocks against Pepperdine, but it has been his offense, more specifically his paint scoring, that has stood out the most.
Cronin praised Booker's post scoring ability early this season an stated that getting him a post touch almost guarantees UCLA a bucket. Arizona's backcourt is just as good as its frontcourt, and Booker will be a huge piece in the Bruins' effort to compete on both sides of the ball.
3. Tyler Bilodeau, PF
If Dent is the crafty, offensive engine and Booker is the Bruins' last line of defense, then Bilodeau is the bridge that brings it all together.
The veteran forward had a great 17-point outing against these Wildcats in UCLA's 57-54 win in Phoenix last season, and his scoring prowess and defensive identity are going to be even more integral this year.
With or without Dent, Bilodeau has remained UCLA's most consistent player. He is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 51.4% from the field.
