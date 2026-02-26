How C-Word Goal is Driving UCLA Starters Toward March

Consistency.



That's been the UCLA men's basketball team's biggest issue this season. It has the talent and the ability to beat anyone on a given night; it just depends which version of the Bruins shows up. Most of the consistency problems have involved defense and rebounding, as head coach Mick Cronin begs his team to play with more of an edge. But it was a lack of consistency on the offensive end that had Cronin concerned after Tuesday's big rivalry win over USC.



"Nobody's going anywhere in March without their best players playing well," he said postgame. "Nobody. Especially in hoops. In football and baseball, you can just win 1-0. In hoops, you can't do that. Somebody's got to put it in the hole."



Cronin's comment wasn't necessarily about the game at hand, but rather the Bruins' offensive results throughout the season and how important it is to get improvements in that department as they strive toward March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.



UCLA's Best Players Against USC

UCLA's best players were up to the task, for the most part, against USC. Donovan Dent continued a late-season scoring spree with 30 points. Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry each added 13, and Xavier Booker had 11 off the bench. However, the rest of the team's performance is where the concern comes into play, especially when two starters finished well below their expected levels of contribution.



"Out of the guys who are starting, it can't just be Tyler Bilodeau and pray for rain," Cronin said, emphasizing the need for others to step up on the offensive end of the floor.



Donovan Dent went off for @UCLAMBB in the LA rivalry against USC 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AVQNTcOuG6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 25, 2026

Bilodeau has been the only real model of consistency for the Bruins, averaging 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. He's only been held under 10 points twice all season, but the other sources of scoring have differed each night.



On Tuesday, the other six players that entered the game for UCLA combined for only 14 points, and starters Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr had just five points on two-of-eight shooting between them. That won't be good enough in bigger games, even with Dent finding his stride late in the year.



Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Clark and Dailey Jr. average 12.4 and 10.7 points, respectively. While not the top guys on the offensive end, they're expected to be much more productive. Bad nights happen, but both are upperclassmen who have spent multiple seasons playing for Cronin, knowing what's expected of them.



Now, after Cronin's challenge, it's up to them to play at the same level as their fellow starters as they fight to prolong the season.

