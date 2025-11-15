All Bruins

UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes Game Preview

The Bruins already have six losses on the season and are being treated with a clash against college football's best.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) haven't lost consecutive games since Tim Skipper took over as interim head coach until dropping back-to-back contests to No. 2 Indiana and Nebraska. Quite the feat considering the Bruins started 0-4, but the road ahead only gets tougher.

Up next, Skipper and UCLA take on the best team in the nation on the road -- the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The odds may be against them, but that doesn't mean the Bruins aren't preparing like it's any other team.

UCLA's already shocked the world once, so let's get into our preview of their clash in Columbus.

The Scouting Report: Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's helmet sits on the sideline as the team warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just as he does every week, Skipper appeared on the Bruin Insider Show and broke down everything he's seen from the opposition.

"The team better be excited for this one," Skipper said. "This is why you play. There's no bigger opportunity fr you right here. So, we'll be ready to go. Should have a good week of practice and fly out there, night kickoff, under the lights and let's go play."

Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' interim coach then broke down the Buckeye's offense, led by Heisman-favorite Julian Sayin.

  • "As far as their offense, they have playmakers all over the board," Skipper said. "They still do run the ball, but as soon as you start to load that box, it's on for those guys. They're going to attack you like crazy. They have multiple weapons they can use. They'll even use backs in the pass game a little bit, too.
  • "So, we're going to have to be ready to go. We're going to have to play all phases of the game, every down of the game. We have to be locked into what we're doing. We cannot have any mess ups. Like, this is not a team you can say, 'Oh, I knew I had that guy, but I wasn't there.' Or, 'My coverage, I should have been there.' And all that stuff.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks at the video board during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "All the excuses, that's out. We have to be ready to go play lights out from the beginning our they'll expose us and abuse us a little bit."

Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Defense

  • "I'll tell you the first thing I said," Skipper added. "I always get the stats for every team, and I always want to know, how many points do they give up? And it said seven-point-something, and I was like, 'No, I need the whole game, I don't just want the first quarter and first half.' Like, this is the game. I was like, 'What?' SO, they're not letting people score.
  • "They're doing a very, very good job of playing team defense. They don't do a lot of exotic stuff. They line up and play very, very fast. They're physical. They're going to put hands on you and they play violent. That's the way I'd explain that defense.
Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates after making a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
  • "For all the playmakers that they have, for these guys to be playing unselfishly, it's actually very good to see. A lot of people don't think you can do that in this day and age and that are doing that. So, they play together and we're going to have to be on our game."

How To Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Saturday, Nov. 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: NBC
TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 372
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)

UCLA Impact Players

Anthony Woods, RB

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The biggest crutch of UCLA's offense over the last few games has been the inability to establish the run game. Either Nico Iamaleava accounts for all the ground yards or the Bruins just stay one dimensional.

That's where Anthony Woods comes in.

In his first game back against Nebraska after missing the last two games with an injury, Woods got back to the spark plug back he was early in the season.

He have have only rushed for 11 yards, but he also caught a 45-yards dump off touchdown from Iamaleava during their second half comeback. Woods' ability to extend plays after the catch or after contact is crucial to UCLA's offensive success.

Secondary

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The catalyst of UCLA's steady improvement defensively has been the play against some of the nation's best passers. Despite allowing 56 points against Indiana, the Bruins' secondary competed the best it had all season.

The surging play of safety Key Lawrence and corner Rodrick Pleasant has fueled UCLA on that side of the ball.

Against Ohio State, there won't be a better quarterback the Bruins will have played all year. As soon as the Buckeyes start attacking the air, it's time for UCLA to lock in.

Connor Moreno
