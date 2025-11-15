UCLA Bruins vs Ohio State Buckeyes Game Preview
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) haven't lost consecutive games since Tim Skipper took over as interim head coach until dropping back-to-back contests to No. 2 Indiana and Nebraska. Quite the feat considering the Bruins started 0-4, but the road ahead only gets tougher.
Up next, Skipper and UCLA take on the best team in the nation on the road -- the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The odds may be against them, but that doesn't mean the Bruins aren't preparing like it's any other team.
UCLA's already shocked the world once, so let's get into our preview of their clash in Columbus.
The Scouting Report: Ohio State
Just as he does every week, Skipper appeared on the Bruin Insider Show and broke down everything he's seen from the opposition.
"The team better be excited for this one," Skipper said. "This is why you play. There's no bigger opportunity fr you right here. So, we'll be ready to go. Should have a good week of practice and fly out there, night kickoff, under the lights and let's go play."
Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Offense
The Bruins' interim coach then broke down the Buckeye's offense, led by Heisman-favorite Julian Sayin.
- "As far as their offense, they have playmakers all over the board," Skipper said. "They still do run the ball, but as soon as you start to load that box, it's on for those guys. They're going to attack you like crazy. They have multiple weapons they can use. They'll even use backs in the pass game a little bit, too.
- "So, we're going to have to be ready to go. We're going to have to play all phases of the game, every down of the game. We have to be locked into what we're doing. We cannot have any mess ups. Like, this is not a team you can say, 'Oh, I knew I had that guy, but I wasn't there.' Or, 'My coverage, I should have been there.' And all that stuff.
- "All the excuses, that's out. We have to be ready to go play lights out from the beginning our they'll expose us and abuse us a little bit."
Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Defense
- "I'll tell you the first thing I said," Skipper added. "I always get the stats for every team, and I always want to know, how many points do they give up? And it said seven-point-something, and I was like, 'No, I need the whole game, I don't just want the first quarter and first half.' Like, this is the game. I was like, 'What?' SO, they're not letting people score.
- "They're doing a very, very good job of playing team defense. They don't do a lot of exotic stuff. They line up and play very, very fast. They're physical. They're going to put hands on you and they play violent. That's the way I'd explain that defense.
- "For all the playmakers that they have, for these guys to be playing unselfishly, it's actually very good to see. A lot of people don't think you can do that in this day and age and that are doing that. So, they play together and we're going to have to be on our game."
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Saturday, Nov. 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
TV: NBC
TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 372
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)
UCLA Impact Players
Anthony Woods, RB
The biggest crutch of UCLA's offense over the last few games has been the inability to establish the run game. Either Nico Iamaleava accounts for all the ground yards or the Bruins just stay one dimensional.
That's where Anthony Woods comes in.
In his first game back against Nebraska after missing the last two games with an injury, Woods got back to the spark plug back he was early in the season.
He have have only rushed for 11 yards, but he also caught a 45-yards dump off touchdown from Iamaleava during their second half comeback. Woods' ability to extend plays after the catch or after contact is crucial to UCLA's offensive success.
Secondary
The catalyst of UCLA's steady improvement defensively has been the play against some of the nation's best passers. Despite allowing 56 points against Indiana, the Bruins' secondary competed the best it had all season.
The surging play of safety Key Lawrence and corner Rodrick Pleasant has fueled UCLA on that side of the ball.
Against Ohio State, there won't be a better quarterback the Bruins will have played all year. As soon as the Buckeyes start attacking the air, it's time for UCLA to lock in.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.