3 Critical Questions About Bob Chesney Era

With the arrival of Bob Chesney the Bruins' are set to have a quick turnaround, however the Bruins still have a lot to address before that can come to fruition.

The hype surrounding UCLA has never been higher, however there are still some serious questions that need to be asked regarding the Bruins as a whole. At the same time, Bob Chesney gives UCLA a great anchor, who has a real shot of fixing some lingering issues from the past regime.

Will a Lack of Power 4 Experience be an Issue?

The biggest hang-up when the euphoria of the Chesney hire fades is his lack of power four experience. Prior to James Madison, Chesney's stints include Salve Regina, Assumption, and Holy Cross. While he performed well, the level of competition he faced is not exactly on par with Big Ten schools.

Chesney got a taste recently against Oregon in the college football playoff, where they would get squashed 51-34. While there were positives from the second half, the issues are hard to ignore. This is something that could really hurt UCLA later in the 2026 season.

How will Chesney Address the Glaring Holes in the Roster?

The Bruins look very similar to Swiss Cheese as it currently stand, holes everywhere. The offense right now raises some serious question marks, as the only stable position group right now is Nico Iamaleava at quarterback. Depth could be a problem.

UCLA lacks a star who can seriouly elevate the team. While the transfer portal could prove to be the answer to these issues, it is seriously unlikely the Bruins can land the game-changer they need. Year one could be a disaster is this is not addressed.

Is Chesney a Product of his Staff?

All good coaches can be defined by their staff; there are serious questions to be had when this is applied to Chesney and his success with James Madison. After the Dukes were eliminated, Chesney was able to bring with him both Colin Hitschler and Dean Kennedy , two high-impact coaches.

Colin Hitschler was able lead JMU to the 2nd ranked defense in the nation, a massive part in their success last season. This alone should tell you that the Bruins should have a good defense, meaning it is very likely Hitschler could find a better job after 2026.

That possibility raises a larger question about how much of the current success should be credited to Chesney himself versus the gold-standard staff he has assembled around him. This problem forces serious implications down the road for the Bruins.

These are serious questions that could be answered sooner rather than later, and if you are a Bruins fans you hope they are answered positively.

