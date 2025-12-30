Why UCLA Should Explore a Quarterback in the Transfer Portal

Bob Chesney's first big test as UCLA's head coach is on the horizon, with the January transfer portal window set to open in less than a week. Chesney and his staff are likely aiming to bring in a significant amount of talent through the portal and address numerous positions.

On paper, the Bruins are set at the quarterback position, with Nico Iamaleava announcing he would return to the program in 2026. However, that doesn’t necessarily prevent Chesney from targeting a signal-caller in the portal.

Will the Bruins Target a Transfer Portal Quarterback?

With Iamaleava returning for the 2026 season, it doesn't make much sense for UCLA to bring in a quarterback from the portal. However, the Bruins have lost a lot of depth at the position this offseason, as both Luke Duncan and Henry Hasselbeck announced their intention to transfer.

In addition to the lack of depth in UCLA's quarterback room, Chesney lacks loyalty or prior ties to Iamaleava. While there's no denying Iamaleava's talent, the new Bruins head coach could ultimately look for someone to compete with him for the starting job in 2026.

So while adding a portal quarterback isn't necessarily vital to UCLA's success in 2026, it's certainly an option that Chesney could choose to pursue. If the Bruins do opt to target a signal-caller out of the portal, here's a look at a few who could make sense for them to bring in.

Two Transfer Portal Quarterbacks UCLA Could Target

1) Alonza Barnett III, James Madison

Out of all the talented quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal, none makes more sense for UCLA to bring in than Alonza Barnett. The redshirt junior has been James Madison's starting quarterback under Chesney for the past two seasons and has the talent to compete in the Big Ten right away.

While Barnett has only one year of eligibility left and would have to compete with Iamaleava for the starting job, it wouldn't be surprising if Chensey made a push for his former signal-caller once the portal officially opens. 247Sports ranks Barnett as a three-star transfer portal prospect.

2) A.J. Hill, Memphis

A.J. Hill was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class from Warner Robins, Georgia, and committed to Memphis out of high school. He appeared in only two games this season and enters the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.

While he likely wouldn't start right away for the Bruins, Chesney could potentially convince Hill to come to Westwood, sit for a year behind Iamaleava, and then give him the keys to the program. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star transfer portal prospect.

