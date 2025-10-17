All Bruins

Week 8 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent

Let's check out the Week 8 slate for each of UCLA's remaining 2025 opponents.

Connor Moreno

Indiana Curt Cignetti expresses his anger after a pass interference no call against Oregon during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025.
Indiana Curt Cignetti expresses his anger after a pass interference no call against Oregon during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.

It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.

Although the Bruins have a test ahead of them, how their remaining opponents shape out the rest of the season has major implications for UCLA's turnaround. So, let's take a look at the Week 8 slate for the Bruins' remaining opponents.

(3) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Indiana plays host to the Michigan State Spartans, who just came off a grueling loss to UCLA. The Hoosiers will likely take this game handily.

The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 in the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the nation's best teams.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) after defeating the Oregon Ducks by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

(25) Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

The newly-ranked Cornhuskers go on the road to take on Minnesota with the hopes of shaking off last week's ugly win against Maryland.

Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) reacts after getting a first down during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

The nation's top team goes on the road against Wisconsin with the plan to continue on a dominant season.

The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.

uc
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Garrett Stover (23) celebrates a tackle by cornerback Bryce West (12) on a kickoff during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Huskies @ Michigan Wolverines

The Huskies are one of the quietest rising teams in the Big Ten, and they have a chance to get a big win on the road against Michigan.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had a career outing for the Huskies, throwing for 402 yards and adding another 136 on the ground to lead Washington to a 38-19 win against Rutgers. The Huskies are making waves in the media and received 36 votes for the AP Top 25.

ucl
Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

(20) USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

The crosstown rival Trojans bounced back from a ranked loss and a bye week to a statement victory over No. 15 Michigan. USC's 31-13 win against the Wolverines vaulted it back into the top 25. The Trojans take on a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, going on the road against No. 13 Notre Dame this week.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.