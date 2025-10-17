Week 8 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are one of the hottest teams in college football, and are looking to make it three in a row against the Maryland Terrapins, who are reeling after two consecutive losses.
It's not going to be easy for the hosting Bruins; the Terps may have lost their last two games while conceding leads, but the losses were close affairs to No. 25 Nebraska and Washington, which also received votes in last week's AP Top 25.
Although the Bruins have a test ahead of them, how their remaining opponents shape out the rest of the season has major implications for UCLA's turnaround. So, let's take a look at the Week 8 slate for the Bruins' remaining opponents.
(3) Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Indiana plays host to the Michigan State Spartans, who just came off a grueling loss to UCLA. The Hoosiers will likely take this game handily.
The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 in the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the nation's best teams.
(25) Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers
The newly-ranked Cornhuskers go on the road to take on Minnesota with the hopes of shaking off last week's ugly win against Maryland.
Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers
The nation's top team goes on the road against Wisconsin with the plan to continue on a dominant season.
The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.
Washington Huskies @ Michigan Wolverines
The Huskies are one of the quietest rising teams in the Big Ten, and they have a chance to get a big win on the road against Michigan.
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had a career outing for the Huskies, throwing for 402 yards and adding another 136 on the ground to lead Washington to a 38-19 win against Rutgers. The Huskies are making waves in the media and received 36 votes for the AP Top 25.
(20) USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
The crosstown rival Trojans bounced back from a ranked loss and a bye week to a statement victory over No. 15 Michigan. USC's 31-13 win against the Wolverines vaulted it back into the top 25. The Trojans take on a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, going on the road against No. 13 Notre Dame this week.
