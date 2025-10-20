Biggest Winners and Losers on UCLA's Remaining Schedule
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) remain one of the hottest teams in college football after pulling out a grueling 20-17 win against the Maryland Terrapins.
The Bruins aren't the only team stacking wins to this point in the season; many of their remaining opponents are some of the best teams in the nation, giving UCLA one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football.
We've recapped the Bruins' positive Week 8; now let's see how their five remaining opponents fared in the week.
(2) Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers just keep on climbing, winning their seventh-straight game of the season and reaching their highest spot on the updated AP Top 25 Poll, moving up to No. 2 in the country after a dominant 38-13 win against Michigan State.
Indiana is UCLA's next opponent, and two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten will be taking the national stage on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff in Bloomington on Saturday. The Bruins clash against the 2nd-ranked Hoosiers at 9 a.m. PT this weekend. Coverage on FOX will begin at 7 a.m. PT. ESPN gives UCLA a 3.8% chance to win the game.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
Just a week after reaching the Top 25 for the first time all season, Nebraska faltered on the road against Minnesota, 24-9. The No. 25-ranked Cornhuskers allowed nine sacks on quarterback Dylan Raiola.
UCLA takes on Indiana this week, and then goes on a bye week before hosting Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 8. A lot can change before the two match up in three weeks, but right now, ESPN gives the Bruins a 34.8% chance to win the game, which is a massive improvement from even last week's percentage.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
Yet another dominant outing from the No.1 team in the country. The Buckeyes received 60 of the 66 total first-place votes on this week's AP Top 25 poll after a 34-0 shutout on the road against Wisconsin. Although Indiana is creeping, Ohio State has looked far and away like the best team in the nation since beating then-top-ranked Texas to open the season.
UCLA goes on the road against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Buckeyes don't play a ranked opponent at all for the rest of the season, making way for an unbeaten year. Naturally, ESPN gives the Bruins a 2.2% chance to beat Ohio State in Week 12.
Washington Huskies (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
Fresh off two straight wins, the Huskies traveled to Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines were just too much, losing to Michigan 24-7. Washington received 36 votes in last week's Top 25 poll. This week? None.
The Huskies make their way to Pasadena in Week 13 for UCLA's final home game of the season. There's still a ton of time until the former Pac-12 clash hits the screen on Nov. 22, but if the Bruins can keep up their momentum, ESPN's 26.6% matchup predictor may prove to be too small a figure.
USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
Weeks where UCLA won and USC lost came few and far between in the first half of the season, but they're becoming more regular since Tim Skipper took over. No. 20 USC took to the road to take on No. 13 Notre Dame and lost, 34-24, dropping out of this week's AP poll. The Trojans, however, did receive 97 votes.
The Bruins go to the Coliseum in the final game of the week to take on the Trojans on Nov. 29. As we've chronicled dating back to the offseason, this game could have major bowl game implications, especially if UCLA continues to keep on its level of play throughout the season.
Assuming the Bruins lose to Ohio State and Indiana, that means they'll have to beat Nebraska, Washington and USC to finish the season 6-6 and get a bowl game bid. Watch out for this game and the storylines it may have around it as the season plays out.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.