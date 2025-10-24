Week 9 Matchups for Every Remaining UCLA Opponent
The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.
Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a FOX Big Noon Kickoff clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach and quarterback in the nation.
Although the Bruins have a test ahead of them, how their remaining opponents shape out the rest of the season has major implications for UCLA's turnaround. So, let's take a look at the Week 9 slate for the Bruins' remaining opponents.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
The Cornhuskers host Northwestern for a past and future UCLA opponent clash. The Bruins lost, 17-14, to the Wildcats in Evanston in Week 5.
Just a week after reaching the Top 25 for the first time all season, Nebraska faltered on the road against Minnesota, 24-9. The No. 25-ranked Cornhuskers allowed nine sacks on quarterback Dylan Raiola.
UCLA takes on Indiana this week, and then goes on a bye week before hosting Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 8. A lot can change before the two match up in three weeks, but right now, ESPN gives the Bruins a 34.8% chance to win the game, which is a massive improvement from even last week's percentage.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes: BYE
The top team in the nation has a bye this week. Following the week of rest, Ohio State takes on Penn State on Nov. 1. The Bruins' upset win over the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago sparked their turnaround. Penn State has since fallen from grace.
Yet another dominant outing from the No.1 team in the country in Week 8. The Buckeyes received 60 of the 66 total first-place votes on this week's AP Top 25 poll after a 34-0 shutout on the road against Wisconsin. Although Indiana is creeping, Ohio State has looked far and away like the best team in the nation since beating then-top-ranked Texas to open the season.
UCLA goes on the road against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Buckeyes don't play a ranked opponent at all for the rest of the season, making way for an unbeaten year. Naturally, ESPN gives the Bruins a 2.2% chance to beat Ohio State in Week 12.
Washington Huskies vs. (23) Illinois Fighting Illini
Bouncing back from a loss, the Huskies host their first ranked opponent since Ohio State a few weeks ago.
Fresh off two straight wins, the Huskies traveled to Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines were just too much, losing to Michigan 24-7. Washington received 36 votes in last week's Top 25 poll. This week? None.
The Huskies make their way to Pasadena in Week 13 for UCLA's final home game of the season. There's still a ton of time until the former Pac-12 clash hits the screen on Nov. 22, but if the Bruins can keep up their momentum, ESPN's 26.6% matchup predictor may prove to be too small a figure.
USC Trojans: BYE
Reeling from a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame, the Trojans go on a week of rest to recoup and start their last slate of the season against Nebraska on the road on Nov. 1. This game comes a week before the Bruins take on the Cornhuskers.
Weeks where UCLA won and USC lost came few and far between in the first half of the season, but they're becoming more regular since Tim Skipper took over. No. 20 USC took to the road to take on No. 13 Notre Dame and lost, 34-24, dropping out of this week's AP poll. The Trojans, however, did receive 97 votes.
The Bruins go to the Coliseum in the final game of the week to take on the Trojans on Nov. 29. As we've chronicled dating back to the offseason, this game could have major bowl game implications, especially if UCLA continues to keep on its level of play throughout the season.
Assuming the Bruins lose to Ohio State and Indiana, that means they'll have to beat Nebraska, Washington and USC to finish the season 6-6 and get a bowl game bid. Watch out for this game and the storylines it may have around it as the season plays out.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.