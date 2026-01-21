UCLA Football Well-Represented in NFC Championship Game

The NFL’s NFC Championship game will feature a handful of UCLA football alumni who are now making their impact in the pros, and will have a chance to make the Super Bowl later this month.

Two current Seattle Seahawks have advanced to the NFC Championship, those being running back Zach Charbonnet, and wide receiver Jake Bobo. Additionally, safety Quentin Lake of the Los Angeles Rams will also be representing UCLA at the NFC Championship.

In an unfortunate twist of events, Charbonnet suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Charbonnet enjoyed a breakout season for the Seahawks in 2025, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The former UCLA Bruin spent two seasons with the program from 2021-2022, and was dominant during his time there. He rushed for 2,496 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on the ground over his two seasons in Westwood. A touchdown scoring machine back then, Charbonnet has turned into just that in the NFL.

Bobo was teammates with Charbonnet on the 2022 UCLA squad, hauling in 57 receptions for 817 yards and 7 touchdowns. Unlike Charbonnet, he hasn’t been given a chance to sustain that success in the NFL so far, seeing limited action in his three seasons up to this point.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) runs after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Lake spent five seasons with UCLA from 2017-2021, accumulating 180 total tackles, 6 interceptions and 15 pass deflections during his tenure with the Bruins. In the NFL, Lake has solidified himself as a key piece of the Rams’ secondary, accumulating 111 tackles with 2 sacks, and 5 pass deflections in 2024, and notching 61 tackles, 1 sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and 10 pass deflections in 10 games in 2025.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Some other notable former Bruins saw their seasons come to an end this past weekend. Alec Anderson of the Buffalo Bills (played for UCLA from 2018-2021), Jake Brendel of the San Francisco 49ers (UCLA from 2014-2015), Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans (UCLA from 2012-2015), and Eric Kendricks of the 49ers (UCLA from 2011-2014).

As for the current program, they’ll look to develop some more notable NFL talent as they begin a new era of UCLA football in 2026. With a new head coach in former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins are set up for success in the near future as they look to become a premier football program once again.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .