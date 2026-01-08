Former James Madison Star Running Back Commits to UCLA

The UCLA Bruins have landed a star running back out of the transfer portal to lead the charge out of the backfield, with James Madison transfer Wayne Knight headed to Westwood.

Knight followed his former head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA spending the last four seasons with James Madison. Chesney, the former head coach at JMU, was hired by UCLA last December, and is making sure he brings some of his most talented pieces to the Big Ten.

Knight has rushed for 1,837 yards, and scored 11 touchdowns in his career. He was sensational for the Dukes in the 2025 season, accumulating 207 carries for a Sun Belt-leading 1,373 and nine touchdowns on the ground. Knight also snatched 40 receptions for 397 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air. Knight had five 100-yard rushing performances, and six games of 150 or more all-purpose yards. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt for his efforts.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Knight played a big factor in JMU’s breakout 2025 season in which they went 12-2, and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history; he'll now join Chesney in UCLA as the two try to spearhead a much-needed turnaround in Westwood.

The rushing attack for UCLA struggled mightily last season. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the team’s leading rusher with 505 rushing yards, and was also the team’s leader in rushing touchdowns with 4. Iamaleava has already indicated that he will be back with UCLA next season, and with one of the top running backs in the country by his side, he is sure to have less responsibility to move the chains on the ground.

This offseason will see plenty of change for the Bruins. While Chesney obviously represents the biggest change, the Bruins will also be undergoing a massive roster overhaul, directly as a result of the coaching change.

So far, the Bruins have acquired 14 incoming transfers, and have an additional 21 players depart from the program, and hit the transfer portal. Of those 14 incoming transfers, 7 of them are coming from James Madison to reunite with Chesney.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After going just 8-16 in their first two seasons in the Big Ten, the Bruins will be looking to make a statement in year 3 by getting to the higher tier of Big Ten teams. A strong offseason in which UCLA brings in a number of high-impact transfers may be just what they need to compete in 2026.

