Which UCLA Starters Need To Get Back on Track
The Bruins have been having a great tournament so far as the one seed in their region, taking care of business in dominant fashion every round thus far, especially in their first two matches against Cal Baptist and Oklahoma State.
They were able to continue their great play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers despite a couple missteps by the team as a whole, winning 80-56 after a fourth-quarter surge.
However, a couple starters for UCLA did not play their best against the Golden Gophers, and now that matchups are getting more difficult with teams like UConn, South Carolina, and Texas looming, those starters will need to pick things up.
The Starters Who Need To Get Back on Track: Gabriela Jaquez
- It's never guaranteed that a player will have a good shooting performance on any given night, especially from beyond the arc, and that was the case for Gabriela Jaquez as she missed all three of her attempts for three against Minnesota.
- Furthermore, she is currently 1-8 from the three-point line in the tournament, so it is either time for her to find some rhythm or to pass the ball when it comes time to shoot; otherwise, UCLA might find trouble in tight games.
The Starters Who Need To Get Back on Track: Gianna Kneepkens
- Gianna Kneepkens suffered from the same issues that Jaquez has had offensively, going 5-15 on the tournament and 1-4 against the Golden Gophers, which are numbers that need to get going.
- If the shots don't start to fall against their next opponent in the Duke Blue Devils then it might be time for a game plan shift and for the team to start attacking the paint more.
- However, if Kneepkens can start hitting shots and get momentum back into the game for UCLA, her teammates will likely follow, and tight games will look winnable down the stretch.
The Starters Who Need To Get Back on Track: Charlisse Leger-Walker
- The final starting Bruin that needs to fix some things is Charlisse Leger-Walker, and like her teammates, the only issue has been shooting.
- However, she has already taken steps to fix the issue by garnering assists as much as possible, most recently eight against Minnesota.
- She will be the engine that gets the ball to UCLA's most important shooters, but in a pinch, she also must be able to save UCLA on her own before something drastic can end the team's season.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.