Comparing UCLA To Other No. 1 Seeds in NCAA Tournament

UCLA has made yet another Sweet 16 appearance, and it is one of the favorites to win the national title as the one seed in its region.

However, there are four other teams in the same position, one seeds who have also been blowing out their opponents on their way to the second weekend.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) shoots during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

So, how does UCLA stack up against these other one seeds in the simplest way possible, by how many points they have scored in comparison and how many they have let up?

Where UCLA Ranks Against Other One Seeds: Offense

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) shoots during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Bruins surprisingly come in last place among the one seeds in points scored with 183 in total across their first two matchups, really losing because of the rough night some players had against Oklahoma State despite heroics from Lauren Betts.

Both the Texas Longhorns and the UConn Huskies sit near UCLA with 187 and 188 points, respectively, being poised as an even matchup for the Bruins should they collide.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) looks to pass the ball during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

However, the South Carolina Gamecocks have blown ahead of the pack and could be the one seed that finds an edge against UCLA on offense, as they were able to score 204 total points in their first two rounds.

Should UCLA be able to pick it up in the upcoming rounds and find some momentum , then offense will be no issue in a potential matchup, but as of right now, they are behind the other one seeds.

Where UCLA Ranks Against Other One Seeds: Defense

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) calls for the ball during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

UCLA once again comes in last among the other one seeds, as they let up 111 points in their first two matchups, greatly hampered by Achol Akot from the Cowgirls, who had over 20 points by herself.

Texas comes in third with 103 points let up, which is not too far behind the Bruins and could once again prove to be an even match, just like their first meeting in the regular season.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) passes during practice ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Huskies come in second with 97 points given up, and surprisingly, their first-round game against the UTSA Roadrunners saw them give up more points than their second-round match against Syracuse, which could bode poorly for UCLA if UConn maintains that defensive momentum.