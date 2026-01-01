Why Gianna Kneepkens’ Shot Changes Everything for UCLA

The Bruins are already full of star power; however, the addition of Gianna Kneepkens proves that UCLA is ready for a national championship.

UCLA has proven this season to be a well-rounded team. With Sienna and Lauren Betts anchoring the paint, and a guard trio of Gianna Kneepkens, Kiki Rice, and the ever-dangerous Gabriela Jaquez spacing the floor, UCLA has the balance needed to keep defenses honest on the perimeter.

Gianna Kneepkens Shooting Impact

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) drives past Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens' shooting as of late has really turned some heads while evaluating UCLA's ceiling. Against Penn State, the senior shot 5-7 from three and 6-9 from the field, scoring an excellent 17 points. Her shooting ability created opportunities for Lauren Betts to score 25 points in the paint.

This is a dynamic that is not talked about much, and for no good reason. Lauren Betts demands so much attention from opponents' defenses, which opens up huge windows for Kneepkens to score. Recently, this has switched; Kneepkens' shooting has allowed Betts to have huge games.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Sienna now in the mix, the Bruins' paint efficiency is unstoppable. If teams do not want to get beaten in the paint, they need to send an extra body. This will open up an abundance of opportunities for UCLA's marquee sharpshooter, Gianna Kneepkens, to win the game for them.

This Formula is Sustainable

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) defends UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is zero reason to believe UCLA can’t sustain this level of play, especially since the roster’s full potential hasn’t been unlocked yet. Last season at Utah, Kneepkens averaged 20 points per game. This year, she’s at just 14.1 points per game, largely due to a crowded roster limiting her opportunities.

Sienna Betts has shown flashes of what she can be, but we still have not seen what she is truly capable of in the four games she has played. Once she truly finds her rhythm, the Bruins will be borderline unstoppable, because like her sister, she can not be ignored in the paint.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8), Oregon Ducks guard Sofia Bell (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) battle for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As the season progresses we will see how much these dynamics can develop. So far, with such a little sample size the Bruins have already proven to be able to score at will, at every single level of the court. Time is the Bruins best friend this season.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens provides UCLA with a rare skill set, and when combined with the abilities of the team’s other stars, it creates a formula for sustained success—not just now, but in late March when it matters most.

