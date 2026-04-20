Who Will Lead Each Major Stat for UCLA Next Season

With UCLA’s roster looking considerably different from last season, new statistical leaders could emerge across the board.

The Bruins added six players this offseason — Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, Jaylen Petty, Azavier Robinson, Joe Philon, and Javonte Floyd. At the same time, UCLA lost its leading assister, Donovan Dent, and leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau. Because of that, every major statistical category is up for grabs.

Rebounding | Sergej Macura

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When it comes to rebounding, there are several strong candidates. Eric Dailey Jr. led UCLA last season with 5.8 rebounds per game, and with him returning, he has a strong chance to retain that title.

However, UCLA added serious competition in the frontcourt. Macura averaged 4.8 rebounds per game last season in just 18.5 minutes. If he sees an increased role, he could realistically emerge as UCLA’s top rebounder. Projected to be one of UCLA's most physical players, there is no reason why he should not obtain this.

Assists | Trent Perry

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At point guard, Trent Perry is expected to take over as the primary facilitator. That became clearer once UCLA added Petty at shooting guard. Still, Perry will have big shoes to fill, as he looks to replace Dent’s 7.6 assists per game — a mark that ranked among the best in the nation.

There is reason for optimism, though. In a game without Dent, Perry recorded 15 points and nine assists against Purdue in the Big Ten semifinal. Performances like that suggest he is capable of stepping into a larger playmaking role.

Scoring | Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Scoring, meanwhile, could go in several directions. Perry, Dailey, and Xavier Booker all have the potential to lead the team. Each has experience in Mick Cronin’s system, which gives them an advantage over incoming transfers who may need time to adjust.

That said, Dailey stands out as the most natural scoring option. He averaged 11.6 points last season on efficient shooting and has the ability to create his own offense without relying heavily on others. That makes him the clear frontrunner to lead UCLA in scoring.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has plenty of talent, but realistically, a small group of players will dominate the stat sheet. While it is possible for a transfer to break through, history shows that adapting to Cronin’s system takes time — meaning the Bruins’ returning core is most likely to lead the way next season.