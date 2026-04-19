What To Expect From Eric Dailey Jr. in 2026–27
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With UCLA entering the 2026–27 season, it can be inferred that Eric Dailey Jr. will be the primary offensive threat.
The Bruins have undergone major roster changes this offseason. Not only did they lose their leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, but they also lost Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark. With those departures, Dailey and Trent Perry are now the two players expected to elevate UCLA next season.
Dailey Jr.'s Impact Last Season
Last season, Dailey averaged 11.6 points, a team-high 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 27.6 minutes per game while starting at small forward. He shot 48.6% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.
While those numbers are solid, they did not fully match preseason expectations. Dailey was projected to take a major leap, but inconsistency — along with limited chemistry with Dent — made it difficult for him to find a steady rhythm.
What Dailey Jr.'s Role Will Look Like Next Season
Looking ahead, that role becomes much clearer. Dailey is now positioned to be UCLA’s go-to option. Perry will still play a major role offensively, but outside of those two, there is no proven No. 1 scorer on the roster. That places the responsibility squarely on Dailey to take that next step.
UCLA added six new players this offseason, including four forwards: Sergej Macura, Filip Jovic, Joe Philon, and Javonte Floyd. However, when evaluating their skill sets, it is clear that most were brought in to address defense and rebounding — not to take over as primary scorers.
Additionally, many of those players are still young and developing. That lack of experience will naturally push Dailey into a leadership role, both on the court and in the locker room.
If Dailey and Perry can continue to build chemistry, Dailey should emerge as UCLA’s leading scorer. His ability to create offense one-on-one, combined with his effectiveness in transition, makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.
A jump to 15-plus points per game next season is well within reach — just a modest increase from last year’s production. If he can reach that level while elevating those around him, UCLA could find itself near the top of the Big Ten.
The bottom line is that Dailey now holds the keys to UCLA’s success. Even with a deeper and more crowded frontcourt, his role remains unchanged. With the most experience in Mick Cronin’s system, Dailey is in the best position to lead the Bruins into their next phase.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.