Why UCLA’s Arizona Win Could Signal Much Higher Ceiling

The next time the new AP poll comes out for the college basketball season, the Bruins can expect a major rise in their ranking after taking down No. 5 Arizona in the season opener.

When we set the initial preseason ceiling and floor, we estimated that UCLA would finish around fifth in the Big Ten. Due to the Bruins' performance against Arizona, that ceiling could become much higher if they can continue that level of play and improve in these major areas.

More Consistency Across Halves

In the contest against Arizona, the Bruins looked much more settled in their first 20 minutes than in the final stretch.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half, they allowed Arizona to get a hold of momentum and almost let a sizable lead slip away in the final minutes. However, Mick Cronin and the Bruins deserve a ton of credit, as they were able to continue to make plays to hold off the Wildcats from completing the comeback.

Moving forward, fans would love to see the Bruins compete at a consistent level across all 40 minutes, especially if they want to be a national championship contender, as their talent suggests they could be.

Efficiency From the Floor

Another point of emphasis from the Bruins will be shooting more efficiently from the floor. Against Arizona, the Bruins shot 27-for-71 or 38%. From beyond the arc, it was even worse, as they shot 34% in the game.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For many Bruins in this game, it was uncharacteristic, and I think fans should still feel optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the season. Nikola Kusturica and Eric Dailey Jr. will both be heavily influential in the success of UCLA's offense, even though they were fairly inefficient against the Wildcats.

Overall, I think the win against Arizona was a fantastic starting point for this team. That profile is one that will only get better as the season goes on. The Bruins have some young talent on this roster, and many newcomers who will need to gel to reach their full potential. Starting with a win against one of the best rosters in college basketball is a great place to begin, and this team should be a lot of fun to watch this season.

If they can put together strong shooting nights and play complementary basketball for all 40 minutes, this team could continue to be one of the best in the country and the most dangerous in the Big Ten.