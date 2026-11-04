What UCLA’s Arizona Game Revealed About Its Shooting Concerns

UCLA had arguably the most impressive win of the opening night in college basketball as they took down the No. 5 overall Arizona Wildcats in a thriller that came down to the wire.

However, though UCLA is starting out 1-0 , the matchup did bring up an interesting concern surrounding the offense. In fact, it's the same concern that the Bruins displayed in the first two of their exhibition games in the preseason.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots a free throw in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Kept UCLA in the Game

It's clear that this team is coached by Mick Cronin because the Bruins' defense has been impeccable in all three of the live contests that we've seen so far throughout this preseason, and now one week into the regular season. This team may need their defense to propel them towards their ceiling, especially when the Bruins aren't able to shoot the ball as efficiently as they would like.

One of the major issues that was spotted in the Bruins' exhibition win over San Diego was the low shooting percentage that the Bruins displayed from the field. For a team with so many skilled offensive weapons, it seems like the Bruins have had some cold nights recently. Though they got the win against Arizona, the same can be said for that matchup, as the Bruins shot 38% from the field and 34.5% from three.

Bad Shooting Night and Still 1-0

The fact that the Bruins shot the ball so inefficiently, yet still managed to put up 84 points, is very encouraging. The win also says a lot about their defense and the production we'll see on that end of the court all season.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were many Bruins in this game who didn't shoot the basketball particularly well. Starting small forward and power forward Nikola Kusturica and Eric Dailey Jr. went 9-for-27 from the field and 0-for-10 from deep.

The Bruins struggled from deep, especially in the first half, as they shot 26.3% from three in the first frame, which included many players missing on multiple attempts. In the second half, they were able to clean it up as they went 5-for-10 at 50%, including a 2-for-2 rate from Trent Perry to close out the win.

I have a lot of faith that most of these players won't consistently shoot at the rate we saw against Arizona. The Bruins will have their bad nights, but the majority of these players have the talent to turn it up at any given moment from outside.