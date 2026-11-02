Why This Season Could Define Mick Cronin’s Tenure at UCLA

When speaking with UCLA fans, it seems they have mixed reactions to head coach Mick Cronin. Many fans acknowledge the strengths of Cronin, while also being optimistic about the roster he's built ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

On the other hand, some fans are restless for a deep run in March, something that Cronin hasn't given them since their Final Four run years ago. This season at UCLA may be crucial for Cronin's tenure, as it is arguably the best roster UCLA has had in quite some time.

UCLA’s Talented Roster

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster Cronin built ahead of this season is impressive, to say the least. Cronin brought back key returners such as Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, and Eric Dailey Jr., who will assume the roles of three of the starting five slots to begin the season.

Each of the three aforementioned players provides experience in the system under Cronin and is in a role where we could see a breakout year. If each player lives up to their potential, this could end up being a very special season for UCLA. The Bruins' roster construction gives Cronin a legit chance to prove that UCLA can compete at the heights of college basketball again.

In addition to the experienced veterans, Cronin also added young newcomers with an exciting amount of potential. Serbian international freshman Nikola Kusturica has potentially the highest ceiling in college basketball, and Texas Tech sharpshooter transfer Jaylen Petty rounds out a balanced starting five of both veterans and newcomers.

What Success—and Failure—Would Mean

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at referees during the 2nd half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such an impressive roster, the expectations surrounding Cronin have arguably never been higher. The Big Ten is an unforgiving test, and there's certainly a major challenge that comes with competing in such a deep conference.

UCLA's performance against some of the nation's premier teams in the conference will no doubt shape perceptions of the program. Another season that falls short of a deep run in March would make fans grow more and more impatient with the current situation.

Success for this UCLA team will be more than just reaching the NCAA Tournament. A strong conference finish and a meaningful run in March will likely be enough for Bruins fans to feel satisfied with how the season ended. Another early exit could result in the opposite.

If this talented UCLA team fails to make a splash this season, it could lead to a very interesting question surrounding the future of their head coach.