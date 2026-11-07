UCLA Basketball Report Card: Who Stood Out Against North Florida

These may be the most “A” grades the Bruins will receive this season. It was an all-hands-on-deck kind of win for the Bruins, as every player contributed to UCLA’s dominance over North Florida.

Nikola Kusturica: A++

The very first A++ grade of the year goes to Nikola Kusturica . The Serbian freshman scored 29 points, shooting 10-for-12 from the field, with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal, and posted a +48 margin while on the floor. Kusturica impressed on both ends of the floor and has already proven himself as one of the country's best freshmen.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Petty: A+

Jaylen Petty showed his ability to be a high-level scorer for this team, scoring 22 points on 8-of-12 from the field and really turning it on in the second half to continue UCLA's dominance over North Florida. Petty will no doubt be a major offensive weapon as the season goes on.

Eric Dailey Jr.: B+

Dailey wasn't the focal point of UCLA's offense tonight, but his physicality was put on display, especially in the paint. He notched 11 points and nine rebounds, leading the team on the glass as they won the overall rebounding battle 49-34.

Trent Perry: B

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by North Florida Ospreys guard Eddie Placer (3) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't the most efficient night for Trent Perry , but he did a great job commanding the overall offense and filling the gaps. He did well distributing the ball with six assists and only one turnover on the night. Perry will continue to be one of the most impactful players on this team as he leads UCLA's offense.

Joe Philon: A+

Joe Philon continues to impress, as he shot a very efficient rate, going 6-for-7 from the floor with 17 points. Philon was perfect from deep, going 3-for-3, and was a major asset on the defensive end as he grabbed five steals (!) on the night.

Azavier Robinson: B-

It wasn't Azavier Robinson's best night on the offensive side of the floor, as he shot 1-for-6 for six points. However, he managed to make an impact in various ways, grabbing five rebounds and showing his playmaking ability through his four assists.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) defends North Florida Ospreys guard Eddie Placer (3) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sergej Macura: A

Sergej Macura came in and delivered some significant minutes for the second time this season, putting up nine points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. With Xavier Booker and Filip Jovic out with injuries, Macura once again stepped up and provided productive minutes for the Bruins.

Brandon Williams: A

Brandon Williams is another player who stepped up in the absence of Booker and Jovic, playing well in the role he was given as a starter. He played 23 minutes on the night and came out of the other end with eight points on 4-for-7 shooting, grabbing four rebounds, and overall providing UCLA with productive minutes on the defensive end.