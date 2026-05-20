Why Chesney Has UCLA Trending in Right Direction

UCLA football is entering a new era under head coach Bob Chesney, who took over after the program parted ways with DeShaun Foster three games into his second season. Chesney is a young and promising head coach whose resume at James Madison speaks for itself.

In his first season with the Dukes, taking over from current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, Chesney guided James Madison to a 9-4 record and a Boca Raton Bowl victory.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

His second season was when he announced himself as one of the brightest young minds in college football, leading the Dukes to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Those accomplishments, built on a mid-major roster competing against programs with significantly more resources, are exactly why UCLA came calling.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now Chesney takes over a Bruins program that has spent the past two seasons at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. The goal is straightforward: rebuild UCLA into a program that is respected, competitive, and eventually capable of contending for championships.

Where Does UCLA Rank in the Big Ten After Spring?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UCLA spring game has come and gone, and Chesney and his staff will now shift their focus to summer workouts and preparation for the 2026 season. CBS Sports writer Codey Nagel released his post-spring Big Ten power rankings and slotted the Bruins 13th, outside the top 10, but with an encouraging note about the direction of the program.

As Nagel writes, "There's a buzz in Westwood again, in part because of the recruiting efforts by new coach Bob Chesney and his staff. While that's a strong early sign, the bigger test is whether UCLA can show enough on-field progress in 2026 to keep those commits locked in. Don't expect a Curt Cignetti-Indiana-type overnight turnaround, but Chesney has a proven track record of winning at every level, including a CFP run with James Madison last season."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nagel's framing is fair. The recruiting momentum is real, with UCLA among the top programs in the 2027 cycle, but recruiting classes matter only if the program can back them up with results on the field. The 2026 season marks the beginning of that proof of concept.

Can UCLA Be Competitive Next Season?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has already demonstrated the ability to lead teams with limited rosters to unexpected places. He took James Madison to the College Football Playoff on a mid-major budget, which suggests his ceiling as a program builder is high. At UCLA, he has significantly more resources to work with.

This offseason, Chesney brought in 42 players through the transfer portal, completely reshaping a roster that lacked both depth and talent over the previous two seasons. Integrating that many new pieces takes time, and early-season growing pains are to be expected. That said, the overall talent level of this roster is noticeably higher than what Foster had in his final stretch with the program.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA will not contend for the Big Ten championship next season. The conference is too deep and too talented at the top for a first-year program rebuild to break through there. However, the Bruins are well-positioned to play spoiler.

A team that is well-coached, motivated, and playing with something to prove can create real chaos in a conference where upsets define the playoff picture. Penn State learned that lesson last season, and UCLA has the pieces to deliver a similar moment in 2026. Making a bowl game is a realistic and meaningful goal, and achieving it would send a clear message that this program is moving in the right direction under Chesney.