UCLA Football Sees Top Commit Flip Destination

UCLA football has lost its only offensive tackle commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, as Jackson Hill has flipped his pledge from the Bruins to Notre Dame. The West Hills, California native, who played high school football at Chaminade, originally committed to UCLA in April and was the first offensive tackle to commit to the program in the 2027 class.

Hill is one of the premier tackle prospects in the West, carrying a high 3-star 88 rating and checking in as the No. 42 player in California according to Rivals. He was among the top performers at the recent Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles, combining a prototype tackle frame at 6 feet 6.5 inches and 300 pounds with an 84-inch wingspan and natural bend at the position.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Hill Flipped

Hill had appeared committed to playing in Westwood until three weeks ago, when Notre Dame officially extended him an offer. The decision did not come easily.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Notre Dame is the only school I would have flipped from UCLA for," Hill said. "It was a hard decision because I really love UCLA and the coaching staff. It was so hard to tell coach Hill and coach Chesney that I was making the change and going somewhere else."

Despite choosing the Fighting Irish, Hill made clear that his respect for the UCLA program and its coaching staff remains genuine. He expressed confidence in head coach Bob Chesney and in the program's direction going forward.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I have so much respect for those guys and I have no doubt they're going to win," Hill said. "Coach Chesney is going to turn that program around. It would have been fun to be a part of that, but I had to make this move and I really feel it is the best thing for me given what my goals are."

Bob Chesney's First Year Recruiting at UCLA

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney arrived at UCLA, tasked with rebuilding a program that had struggled through two years of mediocrity under previous leadership. Before coming to Westwood, Chesney spent two seasons at James Madison and built a reputation as one of the more promising young coaches in college football.

In his first season with the Dukes, he guided the program to a 9-4 record and a Boca Raton Bowl victory over Western Kentucky. In his second season, he elevated the program further, finishing 12-2 and earning the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since taking over at UCLA, Chesney has been aggressive in rebuilding the roster and particularly active in pursuing the 2027 recruiting class. Despite the loss of Hill, the Bruins currently rank 11th in the country for the 2027 recruiting class per Rivals. Chesney has brought in nine blue-chip prospects in this cycle, the most in a UCLA recruiting class since 2018.

While losing the class's only committed offensive tackle is a notable gap, Chesney still has two offensive guards in the fold. One of them is Jackson Roper, ranked 220th nationally and considered the top player in Colorado.