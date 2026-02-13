Why UCLA’s Defensive Pressure Looms Large in Michigan Matchup

The UCLA Bruins have played much better of late, and they are doing so on the heels of their defensive effort.

The Bruins are winners of 7 of their last 9 games, improving their record to 17-7 overall, and 9-4 in Big Ten play. A big reason for that has been their defensive intensity over that span. The Bruins have given up 73 points or less in each of those seven wins, with the only two losses being when they gave up 86 to Ohio State, and 98 to Indiana in double overtime.

The Bruins have also forced double-digit turnover totals in six of those nine matchups. They’ll need to keep their foot on the gas defensively later this week, as they’ll see #2 Michigan on the road on Saturday.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cronin’s thoughts

Ahead of that ever-so pivotal matchup, head coach Mick Cronin talked about the importance of staying disciplined defensively.

“Just have to stay relentless,” Cronin said, regarding his way of teaching defense. “You’ve got to stay relentless in your pursuit as a staff of ideas. It’ll help your team. Stay oblivious to what other people think, and make sure your team does, and continue to coach. Stay relentless in every way in your pursuit of getting better.”

“Ask Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis,” he added. “Anytime you’re talking about defense, effort matters, toughness matters. Strategy is a part of that too. The big thing in coaching is at some point you’ve got to figure out what somebody can’t do. Just because this is the way you like to do it, if he can’t do it, and you continue to ask him and you know he can’t, that’s bad coaching. You’ve got to try and change your strategy, so it’s not all just effort and energy.”

UCLA will be getting a boost to their rotation very soon, as Skyy Clark will potentially make his return from injury in the near future. Clark has been a two-way force for the Bruins all season, and they’ve missed his presence over the last month. At a time where they are playing well, Clark should only make the Bruins even better.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins will enter a pivotal three-game stretch heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. They’ll see Michigan, #10 Michigan State, and #8 Illinois over the next three games, and will see #7 Nebraska in March. If the Bruins want to prove they are serious, they’ll need strong performances against the top tier teams in the Big Ten.

