Bruins' Bilodeau Explains Impact of Dent’s Playmaking

UCLA guard Donovan Dent has turned a corner at the most important time of the season, and his playmaking abilities have been the catalyst behind that turnaround.

After a rough first half of the season that saw the five-star New Mexico transfer look like a shell of his former self, Dent has become an elite floor general for the Bruins during their recent hot stretch.

On the season, Dent is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. Although he is shooting career-lows in efficiency from both the field, and from three-point range, Dent has been a steady contributor within the Bruins’ offense since the start of the new calendar year.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dent has dished out 10 or more assists in six games this season, including in each of his last three games. His passing ability has been on full display, and has helped the Bruins win 7 of their last 9 games.

His connection with forward Tyler Bilodeau has been on point this season, resulting in by far the best season of Bilodeau’s career. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the floor, and 45 percent from three-point range.

Bilodeau talked about the impact of Dent’s playmaking ability ahead of their matchup with #2 Michigan on Saturday.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives for a basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unbelievable passer

“I think Donnie’s an unbelievable passer,” Bilodeau said. “I always say, he’s so good at breaking down defenses. Teams are so worried about him getting to the paint. I think he’s getting better. He’s able to make great passes to me.”

Dent was UCLA’s most prized possession this offseason. After a slow start to the season, he has become the exact player that Mick Cronin recruited, and has helped shape UCLA’s turnaround of late.

He, and Trent Perry have turned into a lethal backcourt duo in light of Skyy Clark’s injury. Clark has been out for over a month thanks to a hamstring injury, and the Bruins have managed to salvage his absence. Perry has essentially replaced the production left behind by Clark since stepping into his role, and could continue to play alongside Dent in the starting lineup even if Clark is able to return this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Up next

Dent and the Bruins will look to finish the season strong as they try to get back to the NCAA Tournament despite a bumpy season. With the talent they have, UCLA is still capable of making noise in March if they can get back to the tournament.

