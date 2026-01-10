Why Maryland Matchup Will Look Different Than Last Year
UCLA is prepped to face Maryland shortly in hopes of ending their losing streak and terminating the slow first half play they have had recently.
In preparation it is always key to look at the team's last game against their upcoming opponent to see what similar traits remain this game from last and what they can exploit.
However, there are three big reasons as to why that can't be the case with the Terapins, and the Bruins will have to be ready to go in without the advantage knowledge from their last matchup usually provides.
Why Maryland Will Be Different From Last Season: Ranking
- Even though it can sometimes be inaccurate, the ranking of a team is usually accurate to how good they will be against another ranked, or unranked, team.
- Last season the Terapins ended the season ranked #9 in the nation and it showed in the final score where UCLA lost 79-61 in a rough night of shooting.
- However, this year, Maryland is not ranked #9, nor are they even ranked at all, as they have fallen from grace in a sense to a 7-8 record and unranked year thus far.
- Therefore, the Bruins should have much more of an advantage going into the game not only in their better record of 10-5 but also in the fact that they are no longer underdogs despite their recent loss to Wisconsin.
Why Maryland Will Be Different From Last Season: Key Departures
- UCLA has a somewhat different starting five this season as compared to last, and that has impacted their play against teams like Wisconsin but on a smaller degree than the Terapins.
- This is because Maryland has a completely different starting roster this season than they did last, one that has had growing pains and struggled with their resulting losing record.
- The Bruins however, have many returnees who know how to play in big moments, which turns the tables in UCLA's favor instead of being unfavored to win the match like last season.
Why Maryland Will Be Different From Last Season: Defensive Prowess
- Though it is not the only example, a look at UCLA and Maryland's games against Iowa this season shows how much better the Bruins defense is compared to the Terapins.
- UCLA only allowed 74 points against a hot Hawkeyes team, while Maryland let 83 points come through, a difference of near double digits.
- So UCLA gains another advantage in their defensive prowess, which has been tested against similar opponents and proven to work better. This however, might change foir the massive roster change that has recently occurred.
