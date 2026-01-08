How Each UCLA Starter Performed In Failed Bounce-back Game

UCLA was in need of a bounce-back victory against Wisconsin after their failed comeback attempt against Iowa the game before.

However, instead of coming up with a dominant victory to prove that the issues they had against Iowa was a fluke, the Bruins ended up repeating the same mistakes again losing 80-72 , something social media was not happy about.

So how did every starter play, and which ones must improve to ensure UCLA does not repeat history for the third time in a row against Maryland and get head coach Mick Cronin a victory?

Tyler Bilodeau: Good But Not Great

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs a rebound over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is possibly the Bruins most impactful player, and when he plays well the team is able to succeed.

Against the Badgers Bilodeau played well, having nine rebounds and 16 points, but for a player of his caliber with the level of leadership he takes with the team he needed to have much more.

The loss cannot, of course, be attributed to Bilodeau, however it is clear that he will be one of the most important players the team will need to bounce-back if UCLA wants to start winning games again.

Trent Perry: Fast Improvement

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Usually not being on the starting lineup, Trent Perry took over for the Skyy Clark who failed to participate in the game, and he did well given the playing time increase.

He went from three rebounds, two assists, and seven points to three rebounds and two assists once more, but 15 points this time around.

In eight more minutes compared to Iowa alone, Perry was able to find himself eight more points and his already substantial role at UCLA looks bright if he continues to play this way.

Donovan Dent: A Small Step Back

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) guards UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the first half of their game Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having been the base of the Bruins comeback attempt against the Hawkeyes, it would have been unreasonable to expect Donovan Dent to be that good again, especially on a road trip.

However, he still needed to play well, and he generally did having four rebounds, seven assists, and 13 points but on an astonishing 40 minutes of playtime. He had four minutes less and 12 points more against the Hawkeyes.

If Dent can start getting back into the level of play he had when leading UCLA against Iowa, then he will have the chance to become the star he was meant to be, and if not then the team will likely continue to struggle.

Brandon Williams: A Rough Night

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) goes up for a basket in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Having been on the sideline the game before, Brandon Williams was thrust into the starting role and expected to play well.

Unfortunately for him though, he had a rough night and only attained six points and two rebounds, one of his more lackluster outings of the year.

Not every night is to be a rough night, so the biggest thing for Williams is to just move on to the next match and try to play better.

Eric Dailey Jr.: The Biggest Improvement

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. saw the biggest improvement compared to Iowa, as he led the charge to comeback against the Badgers, one that ultimately was closer in final score than against Iowa.

He had four more rebounds, one more assist and 14 more points, especially in the second half, and if Dailey Jr. can keep up that level of play he will be everything the team needs and more.

