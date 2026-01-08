Why UCLA Has Been Unable to Meet Hardwood Expectations

The Bruins' struggles from past games has finally caught up to them in their loss to Wisconsin.

UCLA would fall to Wisconsin 80-72, in a game where the Bruins were unable to get the lead at any point. The Bruins have really struggled this season to start hot, and a lot of this can be attributed to their lack of scoring diversity when it matters.

Shooting Issues Persist

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reaches for a rebound in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Against both Wisconsin and Iowa the Bruins struggled to shoot the ball, a key reason for their slow starts. In the Iowa matchup the Bruins shot 3-of-14 from three, against Wisconsin the Bruins would shoot even worse, shooting 1-of-17. These shooting missteps were the main factor in these losses.

It has become more than obvious that the Bruins rely heavily on their playmaker's shooting to keep them in games. While the Bruins did fall to Gonzaga, they still were able to shoot a very good 7-of-15 from three. This shooting kept the game within reach against one of the best teams in the nation.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark's absence really hurt UCLA against Wisconsin; this was a factor in the Bruins rough shooting night. However, even when Clark is playing, his performance impacts the Bruins more than they would probably like. In the loss against Iowa, he shot 1-of-3.

This drop in production was unprecedented and really exposed UCLA's Achilles Heel. Iowa understood that when you take the three-pointer away from the Bruins, they are helpless. While Donovan Dent was able to score 25, most of those points came in the paint.

Slow Starts are Unacceptable

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier, the Bruins' shooting struggles directly correlate with their slow starts. For example, against Wisconsin, Tyler Bilodeau did not make a single shot for the Bruins until there were 3:14 left in the first half. Bilodeau has been the only real consistent player for the Bruins; he was not in this one.

The lack of shooting from UCLA’s stars has caused games to spiral out of control quickly. Time and again, the Bruins have put themselves in early holes without showing the ability to climb back out. If UCLA cannot correct its shooting struggles, this season risks ending well before March.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have the talent to be legitimate Big Ten contenders, which makes their struggles all the more frustrating to watch. Perhaps expectations were set too high, but the level of play has reached a point where excuses are becoming difficult to justify.

