Why Mick Cronin Loves UCLA's New Staff Hire

UCLA freelance journalist Aaron Heisen quoted UCLA head coach Mick Cronin praising new Bruins Director of Player Development Peyton Mortellite, saying, "Peyton has valuable experience up north at Washington and with the Lakers. It’s important for us to keep evolving in all strategic avenues of roster management and the transfer portal, and these additions help to accomplish those goals."

Mortellite played college basketball at Division II Bloomsburg. Following his playing career, Mortellite earned master's degrees from Bloomsburg and the University of Washington. Mortellite began his career in college basketball as a graduate assistant at Washington during the 2023-24 season.

#UCLA coach Mick Cronin on newly-hired director of player development and recruiting Peyton Mortellite:



"Peyton has valuable experience up north at Washington and with the Lakers. It’s important for us to keep evolving in all strategic avenues of roster management and the… — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) July 15, 2026

Peyton Mortellite Earns a Promotion

Mortellite was elevated to video and analytics coordinator at Washington in 2024-25. Washington finished 17-15 overall and 9-11 in their final season in the PAC-12 when Mortellite was a graduate assistant. With Mortellite as the video and analytics coordinator in 2024-25, Washington was 13-18 overall and 4-16 in its first season in the Big 10.

UCLA announces a handful of men’s basketball staff changes including Max Feldman’s promotion to general manager.



Peyton Mortellite and Trey Doty added to player development and front office roles. pic.twitter.com/Vpms3yzi6F — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) July 15, 2026

Mortellite Gets Valuable NBA Experience

Mortellite gained valuable experience with one of the two NBA marquee franchises as a coaching associate with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his one season in Los Angeles, the Lakers won 52 games and lost 29, earning the 4-seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Houston Rockets in six games in the Western Conference quarterfinals, the Lakers were swept by the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the West Semifinals. Mortellite focused on video coordination, analytical breakdown, and on-court player development with the Lakers.

The Bruins have elevated the role of Max Feldman to general manager and added Trey Doty and Peyton Mortellite to the men’s basketball staff.



📎📝: https://t.co/XaDMYsWmon pic.twitter.com/pgtRwiE9Em — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 15, 2026

Mortellite Part of Multiple UCLA Staff Announcements

In addition to Mortellite's hiring, UCLA also announced the promotions of Max Feldman from assistant general manager to general manager, and of Trey Doty to player development coach after serving as a graduate assistant during the 2025-26 season.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mortellite's Versatile Experience

The experience as a Division II player, his time at Washington, and his time with the Los Angeles Lakers will provide Mortellite with a broad view as the Director of Player Development for UCLA. Building a roster in college basketball is more important than it ever has been.

UCLA 2025-26 Basketball Roster

UCLA has a mix of high school players, returnees, and transfers on its 2026-27 basketball roster. Mortellite will work with Feldman to build future rosters for UCLA. The 2026-27 season is a critical one for Mick Cronin. UCLA could have to exceed expectations in 2026-27 for Cronin to remain in Westwood beyond next season.