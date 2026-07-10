How UCLA Used International Route To Fuel 2026-27 Rotation

UCLA can take another step offensively in 2026-27 with the addition of international stars Gunars Grinvalds and Nikola Kusturica on Thursday. Kusturica averaged 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game at the U17 World Cup as Serbia finished as the runner-up. Kusturica scored 37 points as Serbia lost 107-81 to the United States in the Gold Medal Game.

Kusturica's performance in the U17 World Cup was outstanding on both ends of the floor. FIBA named Kusturica the best defensive player as he averaged 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. Kusturica "took advantage of his excellent athleticism, great defensive instincts and tremendous length to be a menace on opposing offenses", per FIBA.

Where can I watch more Nikola Kusturica basketball? 😤🇷🇸 #FIBAU17



🔗 MORE AWARDS https://t.co/CwhGDko7iT pic.twitter.com/NcVIrrA4ZA — NextGen Hoops (@NextGenHoops) July 5, 2026

Who UCLA Beat To Sign Kusturica

UCLA beat out Kentucky and Michigan to sign Kusturica. Kusturica projects to come off the bench for UCLA but be a key part of the 2026-27 rotation. It has also been reported that Kusturica signed a two-year contract with the Bruins. Kusturica is the highest-rated 2026 addition for UCLA in the 247Sports rankings.

Led by Kusturica, UCLA has the 19th-ranked class in the 247Sports rankings and 24th-ranked class in the composite rankings. UCLA has the eighth-ranked 2026 class in the Big 10 per the 247Sports rankings. The Bruins are one of six teams in the Big 10 with a 5-star prospect in their 2026 class.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grinvalds and Kusturica provide UCLA with excellent size on the wing at 6'7. UCLA signed Grinvalds from European power Real Madrid. Grinvalds committed to UCLA in June, but the Bruins officially announced his signing on Thursday with Kusturica.

UCLA Has Restocked the Frontcourt for 2026-27

Rebuilding the frontcourt has been an offseason focus for UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. In addition to Grinvalds and Kusturica, UCLA also signed power forwards 4-star prospect Joe Philon and 3-star Javonte Floyd in the 2026 class. Transfer PFs Filip Jovic from Auburn and Sergej Macura from Mississippi State also fortify the 2026-26 UCLA frontcourt.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projecting the 2026-27 Frontcourt Rotation

Returnees Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Williams project as the starting forwards for UCLA in the offseason. Dailey is the second-leading returning scorer for UCLA at 11.6 points per game, behind guard Trent Perry, and leads the Bruins' returnees with 5.8 rebounds per game in 2025-26.

Scouting Nikola Kusturica and his fit at UCLA. https://t.co/AoynpzrS3y pic.twitter.com/V9rBWtLp6J — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) July 9, 2026

UCLA could have gotten a steal in Kusturica. It's not often 5-star players fly under the radar, but Mick Cronin and his staff signing Kusturica is a huge boost to the Bruins' 2026-27 roster. Kusturica should boost UCLA offensively. The biggest question will be how quickly Kusturica adjusts to college basketball.