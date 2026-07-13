UCLA's Trent Perry Poised for Breakout Season After Transformation

UCLA returning guard Trent Perry is expected to make a huge leap forward in 2026-27, and he has been working on his body.

Freelance sportswriter Aaron Heisen reported that UCLA guard “Trent (Perry) got huge. He’s really muscular. He might even be able to guard small forwards at times.” After playing limited minutes as a freshman in 2024-25, Perry averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 35 games, with 24 starts in 2025-26.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a UCLA team that was not up to the standards Mick Cronin expects defensively, Perry often guarded the Bruins' opponent's best perimeter scoring option. Perry is listed at 6'4 and 190 pounds on the official UCLA roster. Consensus projections have Perry as one of the five starters entering the 2026-27 season.

As the #UCLA men’s basketball summer practices get underway, one source close to the team told me:



“Trent (Perry) got huge. He’s really muscular. He might even be able to guard small forwards at times.”



I expect Perry to have a breakout third season with the Bruins. https://t.co/XgGbGNRJDQ pic.twitter.com/FbrZenA1gi — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) July 10, 2026

Perry's 2025-26 Defensive Stats and Metrics

Perry averaged 2.2 defensive rebounds with 32 steals and five blocks during the 2025-26 season. Real GM gave Perry an 11.3 defensive rating in 2025-26. Perry was reliable defensively, averaging 1.69 personal fouls per game during the 2025-26 season.

Perry's return to UCLA for the 2026-27 season alongside Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. provides Cronin with stability on the roster. Booker, Dailey, and Perry will help Cronin to re-establish the defensive culture that UCLA has become known for during his coaching tenure with the Bruins.

Mick Cronin’s pitch to keep Trent Perry at #UCLA started well before the offseason.



He dropped subtle comments at press conferences. He said he pleaded with Perry’s parents.



Perry has been Cronin’s top priority for months because of the player and person he is.



My story: https://t.co/Flik67mQsh — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) April 4, 2026

Perry Part of an Experienced UCLA Perimeter

Perry will be joined in the backcourt by Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty. Butler transfer Azavier Robinson adds depth and experience to the UCLA backcourt. Expect Perry, Petty, and Robinson to receive the majority of the playing time for UCLA in the backcourt, at least early in the 2026-27 season.

Perry will be critical for UCLA as the sole returning guard who played significant minutes during the 2025-26 season. Robinson played in 22 games with 15 starts, averaging 6.1 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 2.5 APG for Butler in the 2025-26 season. Robinson had season-ending wrist surgery in mid-February.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to pass against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The added bulk gives Perry impressive defensive versatility. Perry showed growth during a breakout sophomore season. Perry significantly improved his scoring output during the 2025-26 season as well. In 2025-26, Perry demonstrated his ability to match up with bigger and more physical opponents on the perimeter.

The added muscle mass should also help Perry offensively. Perry should be able to score in the paint and absorb as a junior in 2026-27. He enters the 2026-27 season with the most clearly defined role of his collegiate career. As one of the veterans on UCLA, Petty should be a leader for the Bruins in 2026-27.