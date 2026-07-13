UCLA's Trent Perry Poised for Breakout Season After Transformation
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UCLA returning guard Trent Perry is expected to make a huge leap forward in 2026-27, and he has been working on his body.
Freelance sportswriter Aaron Heisen reported that UCLA guard “Trent (Perry) got huge. He’s really muscular. He might even be able to guard small forwards at times.” After playing limited minutes as a freshman in 2024-25, Perry averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 35 games, with 24 starts in 2025-26.
On a UCLA team that was not up to the standards Mick Cronin expects defensively, Perry often guarded the Bruins' opponent's best perimeter scoring option. Perry is listed at 6'4 and 190 pounds on the official UCLA roster. Consensus projections have Perry as one of the five starters entering the 2026-27 season.
Perry's 2025-26 Defensive Stats and Metrics
Perry averaged 2.2 defensive rebounds with 32 steals and five blocks during the 2025-26 season. Real GM gave Perry an 11.3 defensive rating in 2025-26. Perry was reliable defensively, averaging 1.69 personal fouls per game during the 2025-26 season.
Perry's return to UCLA for the 2026-27 season alongside Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. provides Cronin with stability on the roster. Booker, Dailey, and Perry will help Cronin to re-establish the defensive culture that UCLA has become known for during his coaching tenure with the Bruins.
Perry Part of an Experienced UCLA Perimeter
Perry will be joined in the backcourt by Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty. Butler transfer Azavier Robinson adds depth and experience to the UCLA backcourt. Expect Perry, Petty, and Robinson to receive the majority of the playing time for UCLA in the backcourt, at least early in the 2026-27 season.
Perry will be critical for UCLA as the sole returning guard who played significant minutes during the 2025-26 season. Robinson played in 22 games with 15 starts, averaging 6.1 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 2.5 APG for Butler in the 2025-26 season. Robinson had season-ending wrist surgery in mid-February.
The added bulk gives Perry impressive defensive versatility. Perry showed growth during a breakout sophomore season. Perry significantly improved his scoring output during the 2025-26 season as well. In 2025-26, Perry demonstrated his ability to match up with bigger and more physical opponents on the perimeter.
The added muscle mass should also help Perry offensively. Perry should be able to score in the paint and absorb as a junior in 2026-27. He enters the 2026-27 season with the most clearly defined role of his collegiate career. As one of the veterans on UCLA, Petty should be a leader for the Bruins in 2026-27.
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Alan Rubenstein has decades of experience covering the Big Four American sports and is currently a UCLA reporter with On SI. Over the last 10 years, his primary focus has been covering college sports. That includes two Final Fours and one College Football National Championship Game.