Why Sienna Betts Should Be Playing More for UCLA

After a string of impressive performances Sienna Betts played minscule minutes against Minnesota.

Prior to the Minnesota game, Sienna Betts averaged 15.1 minutes per contest, including 16 minutes against then–No. 17 USC and 13 minutes versus then–No. 19 Ohio State. Given that steady role against ranked opponents, it was surprising to see Betts log a season-low seven minutes against Minnesota.

Should She Have Played More?

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) helps forward Sienna Betts (16) as she battles Long Beach State Beach forward Kennan Ka (5) for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is we don't know. A win is a win here, and it was obvious from Cori Close's press conference that she did not want to make changes that would have slowed Kiki Rice's monster game down. A slight lineup change may have caused the final score to be closer than it was.

While it would have been nice to see more Betts minutes, her volatility this season was a risk Cori Close was not willing to take. For now, it seems like Betts still has ways to go until she fully earns the trust of Cori Close. However, it will take more time for this problem to go away.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier Betts played substantial minutes against other ranked teams; that's why her seven minutes were so surprising. However, Minnesota's defense has proven to be incredible all season, so it would make sense for Close to opt for more experienced minutes.

Angela Dugalic was able to provide that presence, logging 29 minutes while scoring nine points to go along with three rebounds and four assists. Dugalic offers a similar level of physicality to Betts, but does so with the added benefit of senior experience.

Benefits of Giving Sienna More Minutes

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) heads down court as the bench celebrates after scoring a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Development is important, especially given the state of UCLA's roster next season. As it stands now, the Bruins have six seniors who could declare for the draft this offseason. This would effectively gut the roster, leaving only a few Bruins like Sienna Betts.

Giving Sienna 20-plus minutes might not be a bad thing either. While she has proven to be turnover prone, the impact she has in the paint is something only a small percentage of UCLA can offer, those being aforementioned Angela Dugalic and her sister Lauren.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To wrap things up, yes, the Bruins need to play Sienna Betts more. While finding those minutes can be tricky, she has proven time and time again that with increased opportunity, she has the potential to develop into one of the best inside forwards in the nation.

