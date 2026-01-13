UCLA’s Queen of the Court 1v1 Bracket Unveiled

For the first time ever, the Bruins will go head-to-head in a classic one-on-one tournament presented by Uninterrupted.
If you’ve been following the Bruins, you know just how talented this roster is from top to bottom. But determining who is truly the best can’t be done through statistical production alone—at least not in the eyes of Uninterrupted, which has organized a one-on-one tournament featuring the Bruins.
Seeding For the Tournament
The seeding process is fairly straightforward. Top seeds were determined by the number of first-place votes each player received from the other participants. Players who did not receive any votes were placed into a random draw to determine their seeding. Here’s how it broke down:
Head-to-Head Matchups
No. 1 Angela Dugalic will face off against the winner of the Play-In game between Megan Grant and Lena Bilic. No. 2 Gianna Kneepkens will play No. 7 Amanda Muse, following the most anticipated matchup of the event, No. 3 Lauren Betts vs No. 6 Sienna Betts.
To round off the bracket, we will see No. 4 Christina Karamouzi play No. 5 Gabriela Jaquez. While it would have been nice to see Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker participate, both at the time this took place were injured.
Seeding Reactions
The biggest shocker when looking at the seeding was Angela Dugalic ranked at No. 1. While a shocker to many, this makes sense. Dugalic is a very talent player, who like other have the physicals to beat anyone, even Lauren Betts head-to-head.
Lauren Betts at No. 3 was also a big suprise. Betts has proven to be the best player on the Bruins overall, however she lacks the shooting ability to be a threat in a 1v1. However, it will be cool to see her play her sister in the first round.
Rules of the Tournament
The format follows very basic rules. It is single elimination, meaning one loss officially ends a player’s tournament run. Head-to-head play is straightforward: the first player to 15 points wins, players call their own fouls, and the player who scores keeps possession.
It’s essentially basic street ball. That said, it will be interesting to see how fouls factor into the competition. Given how competitive this team is, foul calls could quickly become a major point of contention.
This event should be a must-watch for Bruins fans. With a roster loaded with talent going head-to-head, it truly feels like anyone’s game—and the result can’t come soon enough.
