How Kiki Rice Became UCLA's Biggest Threat

The Bruins have looked very solid this season, minus their devastating loss to Texas earlier in the season.

The main driving force in this has been Kiki Rice's emergence to stardom as of late. Rice currently stands as UCLA's leading scorer this season, proving to be a piece UCLA can rely on heavily.

Impact this Season

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season Rice is averaging 15.3 points per game on an excellent 47.2% shooting from the field, as well as an ok 37% from the arc. She has also been an exceptional rebounder this season with 7.2 rebounds per game, as well as 3.6 assists per game.

Her rebounding is what really sets he apart from the Bruins. Rice's 7.2 figure ranks her second on the team, only behind 6-foot-8 Lauren Betts , who is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game. What is impressive is that she is doing this while at the guard position.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) gets by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Alana Goosby (22) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rice has had a couple of exceptional performances this season. Just recently against Cal Poly, the senior was able to score 23 points on an outstanding 72.7 shooting, as well as eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Easily her most impressive game this season came against then-No. 14 Tennessee, where Rice would explode for 20 points and 11 rebounds on a great 61.5% shooting. In that game, she would also have two assists and two steals, showcasing her versatility.

Why Her Impact Means the Most

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) looks to pass against Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UCLA needs an anchor at guard this season. While Gabriela Jaquez has been just as good as Rice, her up-and-down performances this year have garnered plenty of criticism. This was shown in the Final Four last season, where Jaquez did not score a single point.

To be fair, Rice also struggled in this one, finishing with just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting. Even so, the point still stands—Rice has been the steady presence UCLA will need come March, and with more experience, she could emerge as the team’s most impactful contributor in the tournament.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) reacts at guard Lena Bilic (9) and guard Kiki Rice (1) after a foul during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rice's leadership role will also have to be fully exhausted when developing Sienna Betts, who is trending to be the future of the Bruins for years to come. The Bruins' other freshman, Lena Bilic, will need help from Rice as they play very similar positions.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Katie Fiso (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) and Kiki Rice (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, Rice will play a massive factor in both of the Bruins' scoring and rebounding outputs. Her leadership will also be essential in paving the way for the younger Bruins.

