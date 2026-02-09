UCLA Women's Hoops To Host Elite 2027 Forward on Visit

While UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close and her staff are focused on the 2025-2026 season and their push for the NCAA tournament, the Bruins have also been active on the high school recruiting trail lately.

Over the past few months, UCLA has made significant progress with several top prospects in the 2027 class, including a four-star power forward who reportedly has scheduled an official visit (OV) with the Bruins next month.

4-Star 2027 Power Forward Schedules Official Visit with UCLA

As first reported by On3’s Talia Goodman, Eve Long, a four-star power forward from Olathe South High School in Olathe, Kansas, has scheduled an OV to Westwood with the Bruins from March 15 through March 17.

NEWS: Top 2027 recruit Eve Long has set her final three official visits, she told @Rivals.



READ (+): https://t.co/PPIarsVvXO pic.twitter.com/UIFXCnbvxJ — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) February 8, 2026

Goodman reported that Long's trip to California will be one of three OVs she will take over the next few months, with trips to UConn on March 20 and to Notre Dame on April 24. These will be the final visits in her recruitment.

Close and her staff have been pursuing Long for several months, first extending an offer to her in June 2025. In December, UCLA on SI reported that the Bruins had made her final five schools, alongside Duke, Kansas, Notre Dame, and UConn.

Dec 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Getting her on campus in Westwood for an OV is a significant step in UCLA’s pursuit of Long, and with a strong visit, the Burins should be able to improve their standing in her recruitment.

The Bruins are still seeking their first commitment in the 2027 cycle, and Long would be an excellent addition to their class. Rivals’ industry rankings list her as the No. 8 overall player in the country, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 prospect from Kansas.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While she’s currently listed only as a four-star recruit, there’s a strong chance she’ll finish her recruitment as a five-star, as the rest of the 2027 class continues to be evaluated.

As of now, Long hasn’t set a commitment date, but she’ll likely make her decision shortly after her final OV with Notre Dame at the end of April, making her March trip to Westwood even more vital for Close and company.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Long’s recruitment will likely come down to the wire, if UCLA can continue making progress with her in the coming weeks and impress her during her OV next month, the Bruins should be well-positioned to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

