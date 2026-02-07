UCLA Making Progress with Top 2028 Defensive Lineman

In his first two months as UCLA’s head coach, Bob Chesney has already made a significant impact on the program. Not only did the Bruins have a very successful 2026 transfer portal window, but they have also been making waves on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few weeks, UCLA has been making progress with several of its top targets across multiple classes, including a three-star 2028 defensive lineman from Florida, who recently highlighted the Bruins as one of the schools standing out in his recruitment.

Bruins Standing Out to 3-Star 2028 Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 31, UCLA extended an offer to Zylen Little, a three-star defensive lineman from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida. Little announced the offer on X, writing, “Honored to receive an offer from UCLA!!”

The Bruins’ offer to Little came on the heels of his Junior Day visit to Westwood last weekend, and UCLA has steadily advanced in the young defensive lineman’s recruitment since then.

While several programs are actively pursuing Little, UCLA has made a strong early impression on him.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Greg Biggins, the three-star defensive lineman said he had a great time at Junior Day and enjoyed getting to know the Bruins staff, specifically defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. He also praised the program’s facilities and campus and noted he plans to return to Westwood for another visit this spring.

“I was at the Junior Day on Saturday and had a great time,” Little told Biggins. “It was a great experience for me and I really enjoyed getting to meet coach Legi [Suiaunoa] and the rest of the staff.”

Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, left, works with Grady Kelly during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He continued, “The campus and facilities were top notch. I loved the weather and the city. The whole energy was amazing and I definitely plan to get back in the spring to watch a practice.”

Although it’s still early in his recruitment, UCLA appears to be a serious contender for Little. He would be an excellent addition to the Bruins’ 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 213 overall player in the country, the No. 17 defensive lineman, and the No. 31 prospect from Florida.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If UCLA can continue to make progress with Little over the coming months and further boost their standing with him when he returns to Westwood in the spring, the Burins should be firmly in the mix for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .