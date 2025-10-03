UCLA Women’s Basketball Dominates Big Ten Preseason Projections
No worries, UCLA sports fans, the Bruins' women's basketball is almost back, and they're primed for another run to the Final Four, with aspirations for more.
The eventual national champs eliminated Cori Close's squad, but they retooled and reloaded and are the No. 1 team on the 2025-26 Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings. The top five teams voted on by Big Ten coaches and Media are below:
Coaches Poll Top 5:
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Michigan
- USC
- Ohio State
Media Poll Top 5:
- UCLA
- Maryland
- USC
- Michigan
- Ohio State
The Bruins are loaded. Star seniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice were unanimously named to the 2025-26 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
Betts and Rice also made the 2025-26 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Betts was the only unanimous player voted by the media. UCLA Athletics detailed Betts and Rice's previous seasons in a statement released announcing the Big Ten teams.
On Betts:
"Betts, coming off a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the conference, has also been selected as the unanimous Preseason Player of the Year by Big Ten ahead of her senior year. In 2024-25, she became the first Bruin with 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, 100+ blocks in a season. The center also set a new single-season blocks record with her 100 rejections this year and captured the UCLA single-game blocks record with nine against No. 25 Baylor at the Coretta Scott King Classic. The team's leading scorer (20.2 PPG) had a career-high 33 points at No. 8 Maryland in late January, one of four games in which she scored 30+ points."
On Rice:
"Rice finished her junior campaign as UCLA's second leading scorer with 12.8 points per game, and she displayed improved efficiency in her scoring; Rice shot career-bests from the floor (.485 FG%) and from long range (.365 3FG%). The Bruin point guard was both the team and conference leader in assists (170); Rice surpassed 100 assists for the third-consecutive season in 2024-25."
