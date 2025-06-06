UCLA Star Admired for Efforts at Youth Camp
UCLA center Lauren Betts continues to make her mark on the greater Southern California area, this time for her efforts at connecting to the youth.
Betts was a special guest at a The West Project basketball clinic along with a few Bruins teammates like Gabriela Jaquez and was received high admiration from The West Project for her ability to connect with the young hoopers at the camp.
Thank you Lauren Betts for investing in the lives of young girls through this amazing game of basketball! Your light is so important! And we appreciate this partnership with (PeacePlayers US) thank you for the opportunity to work together to grow leaders in and for women in sport!- @thewestwomen on Instagram
The West Project is a nonprofit organization that collaborates with former athletes and coaches to build programs that focus on team building and self awareness for the youth.
UCLA women's basketball collaborates with the program often. Betts' impact stood out recently as the Bruin star continues to build her legend in Westwood.
Betts became UCLA WBB's first-ever National Defensive Player of the Year in her junior season with the Bruins. She was also a unanimous selection for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
She averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.7% from the field. She played in 34 games this season an averaged 30 minutes per game.
Led by Betts, the Bruins finished the season 34-3, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship and later being defeated by eventual national champion UConn Huskies in the Women's Final Four.
Ahead of her senior season in Westwood, Betts will be joined by her younger sister, Sienna Betts, a five-star power forward from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado. Sienna is the No. 3 ranked player in the nation according to 247Sports' composite ranking system.
Lauren, Sienna and younger brother Dylan Betts, a 7-foot-2 high school freshman, are building a basketball dynasty similar to Lauren's teammate Gabriela Jaquez and her brother, Miami Heat forward and former Bruin Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Betts children are making their mark on UCLA and USA Basketball, Sienna and Dylan are the latest to run through the national team circuit, receiving invites and attending camps.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again on Betts.
Please let us know your thoughts on the ranking when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.