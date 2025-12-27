Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Ohio State

The Bruins entering this matchup are cruising off a five-game win streak, looking to make it six against No. 19 Ohio State.

Both teams currently sit at 11-1; however, UCLA has an 82.1% of walking out of Value City Arena with a win. With Sienna Betts settling in fine within the Bruins roster, they have a massive advantage depth-wise. This game should go UCLA's way easily.

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been very solid through 12 games of the season, as they are averaging 87.6 points per game, while giving up only 55.3 points. Their rebounding is something to watch out for in this matchup, as they are currently averaging a very good 44.7 rebounds per game.

On the other side, Ohio State is averaging 87.3 points per game while giving up a decent 59.4 points per game. UCLA has a slight edge on the glass as the Buckeyes are averaging 41.9 rebounds per game. Steals are where the Buckeyes can close the gap with UCLA, averaging 14.9 compared to the Bruins' 8.5.

Ohio State Buckeyes react after the lights went out in the arena in the second half of the NCAA women’s basketball game at Value City Arena on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins' shooting has impressed this season, making 51% of their shots. Ohio State isn't far behind, shooting 47% from the field. UCLA has been a fairly disciplined team this season, only giving up 11.8 turnovers. Ohio State could use some work. giving up 14.3 turnovers per game.

Blueprint for a UCLA Win

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) defends UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only glaring difference between these two Big Ten powerhouses is UCLA's turnover gap. The Bruins have three players who are averaging more than 2.0+ turnovers a game: Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker. If they can minimize turnovers, this game should go UCLA's way.

The Bruins also must keep a good balance of both paint and points from the arc. Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez will have a huge uptick in open looks if Sienna and Lauren Betts start the game hot from the paint.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) dribbles the ball in the second half of the NCAA women’s basketball game at Value City Arena on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins also need to keep serious tabs on Jaloni Cambridge, who has been phenomenal this season, averaging a great 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, while shooting a very impressive 51.7% from the field.

Gabriela Jaquez will most likely play most of her minutes on Cambridge, as they both play similar roles at the guard spot. Jaquez should get the upper hand in this one as she holds a significant height difference. This will be crucial as Cambridge scores most of her points from inside the arc.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to leave Ohio with a win. The talent gap that has made the Bruins favorites throughout the season remains significant, and it should once again prove decisive in this matchup.

