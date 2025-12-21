Grading Sienna Betts vs Long Beach State

Sienna Betts would have a great game against Long Beach State, giving fans confidence about the Bruins' future.

The star freshman would play 15 minutes against Long Beach State, up from her 10 minutes in UCLA's win against Cal Poly . Betts showed a lot of improvement in this game, proving that she could be a top player for UCLA very shortly.

How She Played

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Betts made significant strides in her second game back from injury. Against Long Beach State , she scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, adding two free throws. She also recorded five rebounds and two assists, while contributing defensively with a block.

In the game prior, she only played 10 minutes and was able to score five points with two assists, while shooting 3-of-8 free throws. It really seems like Betts has settled in; her lack of scoring in her debut can be attributed to the immense pressure she was under.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest difference in this game compared to the last was the amount of contact she was drawing. To be fair, Cal Poly played a very aggressive defense against her in particular, so fouls were bound to happen. However, in this one, she showed how dominant she can be in the paint.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) as she drives to the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts earns a B+ in this one because she was great all around. Her presence in the paint is very similar to how Lauren Betts plays, just a little less refined. When both of them are on the court, the Bruins look unstoppable.

While Long Beach State and Cal Poly aren’t the strongest tests, the point still stands. Few frontcourts in the league feature two players taller than 6-foot-5, meaning UCLA should have a major advantage once Sienna fully acclimates to the college game.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts also looks a lot more comfortable shooting the ball instead of driving for a layup. This adds another dimension to her game that could prove to be unstoppable once she develops further. There is an argument to be made that her shooting could allow her to surpass her sister's success-wise.

Her rebounding is developing nicely as well. She pulled down five boards against Long Beach State—third-most on the team—including three on the offensive glass and two on the defensive end, showing a balanced impact on the boards.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) is congratulated at the bench by center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts first real test will come against No. 21 Ohio State on Dec. 28. If Betts plays anything like she did in this one, there is a real shot that she gets an A.

