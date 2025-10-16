Deep Dive Into UCLA WBB's Non-Conference Gauntlet
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team has one of the highest ceilings in the sport with eyes on a national championship.
Starting the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, the road isn't going to be easy. In fact, UCLA might play up to five ranked opponents before even sniffing its Big Ten schedule.
To be the best, you have to beat the best. So let's go through some of the toughest games on the Bruins' non-conference slate.
The Ranked Opponents
vs. (6) Oklahoma Sooners, Nov. 10
UCLA starts with an early test against the sixth-ranked Sooners at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Oklahoma is coming off a 27-8 season, where it lost to UConn in the Sweet 16. The Huskies went on to eliminate UCLA in the Final Four en route to a national title.
The Sooners added the No. 3 prospect on the 2025 ESPN 100, Aaliyah Chavez, who will join a projected starting lineup of Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst, Sahara Williams, Chavez and Zya Vann.
vs. (11) North Carolina Tar Heels, Nov. 13
The Bruins won't catch a break after their matchup with the Sooners, as they have to turn around quickly to play the No. 11 Tar Heels in Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge.
UNC lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 to finish 29-8 last season. The Tar Heels added No. 13 ESPN 100 prospect Nyla Brooks to a projected starting lineup of Reniya Kelly, Indya Nivar, Blanca Thomas, Brooks and Nyla Harris.
vs. (4) Texas Longhorns, Nov. 26
Two weeks later, UCLA heads back to Vegas for the Player's Era Tournament, where the stakes get even higher as the Bruins take on fourth-ranked Texas. Win and you get to play either South Carolina or Duke.
The Longhorns finished last season 35-4 after bowing out to the Gamecocks in the Final Four. Their projected starting lineup includes Madison Booker, Rori Harmon, Kyla Oldacre, Jordan Lee and Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 prospect on ESPN's 100.
vs. (2) South Carolina OR (7) Duke Blue Devils, Nov. 27
As referenced above, the four-team tournament is a single-elimination affair, where, win or lose, the Bruins will play two top-seven-ranked opponents.
South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game last season, finishing 35-4. Duke lost to the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight, finishing the year 29-8.
vs. (8) Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Nov. 30
After a grueling Player's Era Tournament and Thanksgiving week, the Bruins will be able to come home and ramp back up before Big Ten play, right? Wrong. UCLA immediately plays host to No. 8 Tennessee.
The Lady Volunteers lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 last year, putting an end to a 24-10 campaign. Tennessee added the No. 9 prospect on the ESPN 100, Mia Pauldo, who will be joined in the projected starting lineup by Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman, Ruby Whitehorn and Nya Robertson.
