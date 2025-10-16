All Bruins

Deep Dive Into UCLA WBB's Non-Conference Gauntlet

The Bruins women have an extreme road ahead of them before even getting into Big Ten play.

Connor Moreno

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Janiah Barker (0) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team has one of the highest ceilings in the sport with eyes on a national championship.

Starting the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, the road isn't going to be easy. In fact, UCLA might play up to five ranked opponents before even sniffing its Big Ten schedule.

To be the best, you have to beat the best. So let's go through some of the toughest games on the Bruins' non-conference slate.

The Ranked Opponents

vs. (6) Oklahoma Sooners, Nov. 10

UCLA starts with an early test against the sixth-ranked Sooners at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Oklahoma is coming off a 27-8 season, where it lost to UConn in the Sweet 16. The Huskies went on to eliminate UCLA in the Final Four en route to a national title.

The Sooners added the No. 3 prospect on the 2025 ESPN 100, Aaliyah Chavez, who will join a projected starting lineup of Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst, Sahara Williams, Chavez and Zya Vann.

Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Raegan Beers (52) runs the lane against UConn Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

vs. (11) North Carolina Tar Heels, Nov. 13

The Bruins won't catch a break after their matchup with the Sooners, as they have to turn around quickly to play the No. 11 Tar Heels in Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge.

UNC lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 to finish 29-8 last season. The Tar Heels added No. 13 ESPN 100 prospect Nyla Brooks to a projected starting lineup of Reniya Kelly, Indya Nivar, Blanca Thomas, Brooks and Nyla Harris.

Mar 28, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Reigan Richardson (24) defends a shot by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Reniya Kelly (10) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr-Imagn Images

vs. (4) Texas Longhorns, Nov. 26

Two weeks later, UCLA heads back to Vegas for the Player's Era Tournament, where the stakes get even higher as the Bruins take on fourth-ranked Texas. Win and you get to play either South Carolina or Duke.

The Longhorns finished last season 35-4 after bowing out to the Gamecocks in the Final Four. Their projected starting lineup includes Madison Booker, Rori Harmon, Kyla Oldacre, Jordan Lee and Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 prospect on ESPN's 100.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sania Feagin (20) during the first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

vs. (2) South Carolina OR (7) Duke Blue Devils, Nov. 27

As referenced above, the four-team tournament is a single-elimination affair, where, win or lose, the Bruins will play two top-seven-ranked opponents.

South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game last season, finishing 35-4. Duke lost to the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight, finishing the year 29-8.

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks with forward Chloe Kitts (21) and guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) during the first half the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

vs. (8) Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Nov. 30

After a grueling Player's Era Tournament and Thanksgiving week, the Bruins will be able to come home and ramp back up before Big Ten play, right? Wrong. UCLA immediately plays host to No. 8 Tennessee.

The Lady Volunteers lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 last year, putting an end to a 24-10 campaign. Tennessee added the No. 9 prospect on the ESPN 100, Mia Pauldo, who will be joined in the projected starting lineup by Talaysia Cooper, Zee Spearman, Ruby Whitehorn and Nya Robertson.

Tennessee's Zee Spearman (11) with the ball while guarded by Winthrop's Leonor Paisana (12) during an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.