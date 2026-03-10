UCLA Stays Focused Amid Debate Over No. 1 Overall Seed

The UCLA women's basketball team lived up to the hype this season, winning 21 straight games in the Big Ten, winning the conference's regular-season title, and repeating as conference-tournament champions.

It was an impressive run, but even more impressive was the way the Bruins finished, beating No. 9 Iowa, a great program in itself, by 51 points in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. No one could have expected that kind of domination in a top-10 matchup, but it's no surprise UCLA has gotten to this point.

"I'm so proud of this group," Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts said postgame. "I'm not really surprised because of the amount of work that we've done in practice. We've been competing with ourselves all season and just consistently trying to get better every single day, so when you have moments like these, you just feel really prepared for it."

"Everyone just came out with a certain level of confidence, so I knew we were going to win."

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After all the accomplishments, the Bruins have a case for the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament.



The Argument for the No. 1 Overall Seed

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1), center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) celebrate after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Bruins have possibly the best shot at overtaking No. 1 UConn for the No. 1 overall seed. They've played more ranked teams and have more Quad 1 wins, which demonstrates just how strong and talented the UCLA team is, and have just one more loss at 31-1.

That loss came to No. 3 Texas early in the season, yet it may end up costing them. It's hard to fathom the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee elevating UCLA over an undefeated team, no matter how good its argument is, but strange things happen in March.

For now, UCLA is leaving its fate in the hands of the committee and controlling what it can.

"That decision's not up to us," senior point guard Kiki Rice said. "I think we're a great team. We've done everything we needed to do, and the Committee will make its decision, but we're really not focused on that. Whenever the bracket comes out, we'll see our path. We'll see who we need to take on. That's what we're focused on. We're not focused on what the Committee decides."

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close points up the court Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That attitude has become a standard for UCLA under head coach Cori Close , who has emphasized the importance of the process and winning values for the Bruins, and part of that is choosing the right things on which to focus, avoiding additional distractions that may take away from the task at hand.

"The reality is, when you focus on things out of your control, it will adversely affect the things under your control," Close explained. "If I put any energy toward that, I'm taking energy away from what it will actually take to get there."

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So, as the uncertainty of the Selection Committee's decision looms, UCLA keeps itself honed in on the process, especially after last season ended with a Final Four loss to the very UConn team it's now being compared to.

"I think our focus needs to be on the how," Close added. "How do we play our best basketball in March? How do we learn from the previous year? Do we continue to fight to get one possession better every single day? If I give energy to that [debate], I'm not giving energy to something more important."