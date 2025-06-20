What is UCLA Getting In 3-Star DE David Schwerzel?
The UCLA Bruins bolstered their 2026 recruiting class further on Thursday after three-star defensive lineman out of O'Dea High School (Seattle), David Schwerzel committed to Westwood.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose the Bruins over the likes of Washington and Stanford. In fact, 247Sports gave the Huskies a crystal ball prediction in favor of his commitment. Rivals analysts predicted Washington had a 100% chance at the defensive end.
Schwerzel boosted UCLA's 2026 recruiting class to No. 9 on 247Sports' team recruiting rankings. The site actually has him rated as a four-star. Schwerzel strengthens UCLA's defensive recruiting class.
247Sports analysts Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman evaluated Schhwerzel as a prospect and how he fits with the Bruins in the future. Here's what they had to say.
"Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism.
"He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He's a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He's a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level."
"UCLA is always in need of quality defensive lineman and the West typically lacks that. But Schwerzel fits both roles - a quality defensive lineman from the West. Malloe offered him shortly after DeShaun Foster took over as head coach and stayed on him. Schwerzel can play edge, where he's primarily played in high school, or inside as a 3-tech. Either way, he's a talented, athletic defensive lineman with edge roots, who should be able to play quickly for the Bruins," Huffman said.
